Wednesday has returned without one of its main cast members after actor Percy Hynes White was axed from the show.

The Addams Family spin-off starring Jenna Ortega, which became a smash hit for Netflix when it premiered in November 2023, dropped its “frightfully formulaic” second season on Wednesday (6 August).

While Ortega and fellow stars Emma Myers, Isaac Ordonez and Catherine Zeta-Jones have all reprised their roles from the first season, Hynes White, who played Xavier Thorpe, will not feature.

White’s character was a major player in season one, but was axed from the show after allegations of sexual misconduct, which the Canadian actor, 23, denied. Netflix has never confirmed the reasoning for his departure.

It’s revealed in the show’s new season that Xavier has left Nevermore Academy, the school he attended with Ortega’s Wednesday, after his parents sent him to Reichenbach Academy in Switzerland over concerns for his safety.

Fans highlighted the fact he is “barely mentioned” in the opening episode, noting that “everyone moves on like he never existed”.

open image in gallery Percy Hynes White’s ‘Wednesday’ character Xavier Thorpe has been dropped from season two ( Netflix )

In January 2023, Hynes White was accused of alleged sexual activities with several women in a series of now-deleted tweets. Months later, the actor said that the accusations were untrue and part of a “campaign of misinformation”.

The actor wrote in an Instagram post on June 2023: “Earlier this year, somebody I’ve never met started a campaign of misinformation about me online. Because of this, my family has been doxxed, and my friends have received death threats.”

“Underage photos of me were used, and examples of me acting in character were presented as hateful. My friend Jane was falsely portrayed as a victim, and her attempts to set the record straight have been ignored. She gave me permission to include her in this message.”

He continued: “The rumours are false. I can’t accept the portrayal of me as someone bigoted, or criminally negligent of people’s safety. These are the kind of baseless, harmful claims that can create mistrust toward victims.

“It’s very distressing to know that this misinformation has upset people. I’m really thankful for everyone who’s stood by me and helped share the facts. Harassment of my family, friends and coworkers needs to stop please. Thank you for taking the time to read this.”

open image in gallery ‘Wednesday’ cast members Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White ( Netflix )

After his removal from the show was confirmed, he re-shared a photo of season two’s main cast members, writing: “I had so much fun working on this show. I can’t wait to watch season two. Much love.”

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk.

If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)