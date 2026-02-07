Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong made a direct appeal to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to quit their jobs and warned that the Trump administration will one day “drop” them.

The band kicked off the Super Bowl weekend by headlining the FanDuel Party & Spotify party in San Francisco Friday night, where Armstrong gave the crowd a potential preview of Sunday’s performance.

“This goes out to all the ICE agents, wherever you are,” Armstrong said. “Quit your s***ty ass job. Quit that s***ty job you have. Because when this is over, and it will be over at some point in time, Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller, JD Vance, Donald Trump — they’re gonna drop you like a bad f***ing habit.”

“Come on to this side of the line,” Armstrong added.

During Friday’s show, Armstrong also referenced the Jeffrey Epstein scandal by changing the lyrics of the band’s hit, Holiday. “The representative from Epstein Island has the floor,” Armstrong sang, and dedicated the song to Minneapolis.

open image in gallery Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong made a direct appeal to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to quit their jobs and warned that the Trump administration will one day ‘drop’ them ( Getty Images for Spotify )

Green Day will open Super Bowl LX, where the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will face off at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the home of the San Francisco 49ers.

President Donald Trump will not be attending and recently revealed that he is not a fan of Green Day or Bad Bunny, who is headlining the halftime show.

“I’m anti-them,” Trump said. “I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible.”

Armstrong’s message comes as MAGA is preparing to host the All-American Halftime Show, organized by Turning Point USA, in protest of the Super Bowl music acts. Artists Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett are scheduled to perform.

Super Bowl LX is taking place amid the backdrop of mass protests against the Trump administration’s anti-immigration surge in cities across the country. The deaths of American citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti last month at the hands of federal immigration agents in Minneapolis have further inflamed tensions.

open image in gallery The band kicked off the Super Bowl weekend by headlining the FanDuel Party & Spotify party in San Francisco Friday night, where Armstrong gave the crowd a potential preview of Sunday’s performance ( Getty Images for Spotify )

Puerto Rican native Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has also condemned ICE ahead of Sunday’s game.

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say ICE out,” he said at the Grammys last weekend during an acceptance speech for Best Musica Urbana Album. “The only thing that’s more powerful than hate is love,” he said. “So please we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love.”

There were fears that ICE agents would be deployed to the Super Bowl after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in September that officers would be “all over” the event following the announcement of Bad Bunny as the headline act.

The NFL’s chief security officer, Cathy Lanier, gave assurances that there are no planned ICE operations at the Super Bowl.

“There are no known, no planned ICE or immigration enforcement operations that are scheduled at the Super Bowl or any of the Super Bowl-related events,” Lanier said Tuesday. “Our Department of Homeland Security, who’s been our partner for more than 20 years now and is made up of more than 20 different departments, will send a variety of different agencies. It does not include ICE.”