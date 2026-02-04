Billboard with pro-ICE messages appears near the site of Super Bowl LX

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A billboard in support of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has appeared in San Francisco ahead of Super Bowl LX this weekend, sparking mixed reactions among viewers.

The digital billboard was installed above a storefront in the Fisherman's Wharf neighborhood, one of the city’s busiest tourist areas, photos show.

It displayed several football-themed messages that back federal immigration authorities. “Defensive player of the year: ICE,” one stated, while another read: “Cheering because the home team finally started investing in defense.”

The campaign was funded by American Sovereignty, a group that describes itself as committed to securing the country’s borders and protecting American values.

“We are saluting the brave Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents who work every day in defense of America with billboards and ads in San Francisco for #SuperBowlLX,” the group wrote in a post on X on January 30. “Thank you, @ICEgov, for defending our country.”

open image in gallery A pro-ICE billboard has been installed in San Francisco ahead of the Super Bowl this weekend, sparking mixed reactions ( Getty Images )

Super Bowl LX is being played between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the home of the San Francisco 49ers.

The pro-immigration enforcement sign — installed in a famously liberal enclave — triggered a variety of responses on social media.

“Who allowed this to happen? This is Sickening,” one X user wrote, while another mocked the apparel of ICE agents, writing, “Honestly the most shocking part of the billboard is he's wearing a uniform.”

“Someone should teach them how to act like Americans and not some third world hired thugs..so they could be respected,” a third user chimed in.

A number of other commenters were thrilled with the campaign.

“I MOST DEFINITELY VOTED FOR THIS!” one X user wrote, while another wrote, “The vast majority of Americans SUPPORT the removal of all illegal aliens from the US.”

“Best sign ever,” one added.

open image in gallery The pro-ICE messaging was seen on a digital billboard in the Fisherman's Wharf neighborhood ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery 'They can't win without defense,’ the digital billboard states. 'Neither can America' ( Getty Images )

Polls indicate that more Americans than not have concerns about President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, which has drawn the most attention in Minneapolis. In recent weeks, hundreds of federal immigration agents have swarmed the city, leading to numerous arrests and several deadly shootings.

According to a recent Quinnipiac University survey, 63 percent of American voters disapprove of the way ICE is enforcing immigration laws, while 34 percent approve.

At the same time, 59 percent of voters believe the recent agent-involved shootings in Minnesota “are a sign of broader problems in the way ICE is operating.”