Zootopia fans react to ‘savage’ therapy scene in trailer for new sequel
The much-anticipated sequel will be released later this year
Zootopia fans are reacting with delight to a new trailer for the animated film’s much-anticipated sequel.
The original film, which was known as Zootropolis in the U.K. and other regions, was a major hit for Walt Disney Animation in 2016. It starred Jason Bateman and Ginnifer Goodwin as Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps, an odd couple thrown together to solve a mystery in the titular animal-filled metropolis.
The sequel, which is set to be released on November 26, sees the pair return as partners on the city’s police force.
However, the trailer sees them sent to a “Partners in Crisis” session led by a therapist voiced by Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson.
Fans on social media have been amused by the withering verdict Brunson’s character delivers about the pair, with one writing: “She was so savage to everyone.”
Another agreed, writing: “Not the Zootopia 2 therapist exposing Nick as emotionally insecure.”
A third added: “Seems like Nick Wilde & Judy Hopps are having issues working together as partners! I wonder if therapy sessions are going to make their relationship stronger! I think the therapist could be the villain as she’s too nice & calm! So excited to see reptiles in Zootopia 2 like Gary!”
Other’s praised Brunson’s casting, with one writing: “She is an amazing actor, so I can't wait to see her in Zootopia 2 it's gonna be great.”
In a four-star review of the original film, The Independent’s Geoffrey Macnab called it: “Disney with a touch of The Godfather.”
“Zootropolis stands as both an affirmation of old Disney values – and as a corrective to them,” wrote Macnab.
“Shot in iridescent colour, full of cute-looking animals, it looks at first glance as if it is yet another sickly sweet animated feature, indulging in shameless anthropomorphism. The film appears to be celebrating Uncle Walt's vision of a small, small world in which ‘anyone can be anything’ and everyone is included… just as long as they conform, of course.
“The genius of the film lies in its combination of traditional Disney characters and situations with a very subversive storytelling style. This is a movie that kids will relish but that will also induce a sense of wonder in many adults at just how barbed its storytelling style often becomes.
“Few live action dramas have scripts as sharp and satirical as this. The film, directed by Byron Howard and Rich Moore, has a small army of writers. That is often a sign of a production in trouble. Zootropolis, however, knows exactly where it is going.”
