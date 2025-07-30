Harrison Ford reveals how Michael J Fox has been ‘essential’ while filming Shrinking

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harrison Ford has opened up about the significance of Michael J. Fox appearing in the new season of Shrinking.

Fox, 64, is joining the cast for the third season of the Apple TV+ comedy drama about therapists.

In the show, Ford, 83, plays Dr. Paul Rhoades, who is living with Parkinson's disease. Fox revealed his real-life Parkinson's diagnosis in 1998.

Speaking to Variety, Ford — who recently received his first career Emmy nomination for his role on the show — said being able to speak with Fox about the condition has been “essential.”

“Michael’s courage, his fortitude and his grace, more than anything else, is on full display,” continued Ford. “He’s very smart, very brave, noble, generous, passionate guy, and an example to all of us, whether we’re facing Parkinson’s or not. You cannot help but recognize how amazing it is to have such grace.”

Harrison Ford and Michael J Fox star together in the new season of 'Shrinking' ( Getty )

The Indiana Jones star added: “He gives me both a physical representation of the disease to inform myself with, but more than that, he allows me to believe that Paul could believe that he could be adequate to the challenge.

“The truth is that we can’t be f***ing around with this just to make a joke or anything. Parkinson’s is not funny. And I want to get it right. It’s necessary to be correct with what we do in respect of the challenge that Parkinson’s represents, and that we don’t use it for its entertainment value.”

Shrinking season three does not yet have a confirmed release date, but it is expected to arrive on Apple TV+ later this year.

Fox joins the cast just months after admitting that his Parkinson’s condition makes it difficult for him to maintain his dark sense of humor.

Speaking at the annual gathering of the Michael J. Fox Foundation, the actor opened up about how his condition affects his life, revealing how he strives to keep his sense of humor alive, saying that it’s “hard” but “I gotta keep it intact.”

He earlier told Entertainment Tonight, that his outlook on the disease had changed over the years, noting that he doesn’t view his condition in a negative way.

“After 35 years or something since I’ve been diagnosed, this is just my life and I don’t think about it much,” he said.

“I’m thinking about what we’re going to do as a community to figure this out and find a cure - and short of a cure, [create] treatment centers that are really groundbreaking,” he added.

He then emphasized that Parkinson’s has simply become a part of his everyday life, adding: “Me personally, it’s just who I am, and the way I was built. And I’m necessarily trying to figure it out for me, I’m figuring it out for everybody. But it just is what it is.”