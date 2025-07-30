Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Walton Goggins says ‘spicy’ new ad is ‘closest to a porno’ he’ll ever get

The ‘White Lotus’ star plays a plumber in the Doritos Golden Sriracha advert

Kevin E G Perry
in Los Angeles
Wednesday 30 July 2025 12:01 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
White Lotus star Walton Goggins appears in vintage porn parody Doritos ad

Walton Goggins has joked that his appearance in a new snack commercial is “the closest to a porno as I'll ever be.”

The 53-year-old star has become something of a sex symbol thanks to his pivotal role in the most recent season of The White Lotus. He sends up that reputation in a new advertisement for Doritos Golden Sriracha, which comes with the tag line “spicy, but not too spicy.”

The three-and-a-half minute film stars Goggins as a plumber who “really only cares about the plumbing” in a parody of porn tropes.

Goggins told People that he welcomed the comedic role as a break from working on the dystopian Amazon Prime series Fallout, saying he had “been playing the Ghoul all day” and was “exhausted” when he first read the script.

“I read it, and was literally one page into it and I just couldn't stop laughing, and by the end of it, my mouth had dropped open and I called my wife and I said, ‘I just read this campaign. It is a bold statement.’ The next thing I said was, ‘I am so in’,” recalled Goggins.

Walton Goggins stars in a 'spicy' advert for Doritos Golden Sriracha
Walton Goggins stars in a 'spicy' advert for Doritos Golden Sriracha (YouTube/Doritos)
He added his own take on his newfound sex symbol status, saying: “You know what I think I find sexy in people? People that come from their heart, that love life and say ‘yes’ in life more than they say ‘no’ and have adventure in conversation or adventure geographically speaking. Somebody that has a zest for living — I've always had that, luckily, and maybe that's what people find attractive.”

Back in May, Goggins hosted Saturday Night Live and joked that becoming a sex symbol at 53 was “fantastic...until I Googled myself and read some of the headlines.”

He then read out a series of real headlines about himself, starting with Cosmopolitan asking: “Are We All Horny for Walton Goggins’s Receding Hairline?”

Goggins responded: “I've had the same hairline since I was seven. It's not receding. It's holding its ground!”

Another headline, from Slate, read: “His Hair Is Greasy. His Eyes Are Bulging. I Think I’m in Love.”

Goggins called that one: “Beautiful journalism.”

Finally the actor pointed out a headline from Yahoo News that read: “Hollywood’s Newest Heartthrob Is a Greasy, Depressing Little Man Whom No One Saw Coming.”

Goggins joked: “For some reason, the part of that headline that offends me the most is the word ‘whom’. It just sounds pretentious.”

Comments

