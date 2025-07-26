Winona Ryder says film director threatened to destroy her career

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Winona Ryder has recalled being threatened by a director she worked with on a film – and not realising until years later that it was a terrifying incident.

In a new interview with Elle UK, the Beetlejuice star said that she was working on a movie as a younger woman and had complained to the film’s producers about the behaviour of the director of the film. A day later, the director cornered her privately and threatened her career.

Ryder said that the director approached her on the day of filming a “big scene” under the pretense of offering her general advice.

“He came up to me, and he was like, ‘OK, so, um, if we just try it like – you f***ing c***, I’m gonna destroy your f***ing life – OK? So let’s just do it like that?’”

Ryder continued: “And I had to f***ing act. And what’s so crazy is my brother was working as a PA on the movie, and I didn’t even tell him, and I didn’t complain.”

The 53-year-old, whose credits also include Heathers, Edward Scissorhands and the Netflix sensation Stranger Things, repeated the story on the set of last year’s comedy sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – and only then did she realise the gravity of the director’s words, partly because one of the people she told the story to was her 22-year-old co-star Jenna Ortega.

“I was almost telling it like it was this funny story,” Ryder added. “Then I’m looking at Jenna’s face and imagining it happening to her. It wasn’t until that moment that I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is bad.’”

Winona Ryder in 2024 ( Getty Images )

Elsewhere in the interview, Ryder recalled “completely falling in love” with Al Pacino after he took her on a tour of New York’s coffee shops when she was 22.

Last year, the actor explained why she is bothered by so many young child stars today – and why she grew so fond of Ortega, who leads the Netflix hit Wednesday.

Ryder will next be seen in the last ever season of Stranger Things, which is finally arriving on Netflix later this year, following a lengthy hiatus.