Winona Ryder explains why majority of modern day child stars annoy her

Winona Ryder has shed light on the trouble with child stars in the modern day as she lamented their lack of love for movies.

The Stranger Things actor has reprised her role as Lydia Deetz in the forthcoming sequel to 1988 classic Beetlejuice, titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and spoke to the Los Angeles Times about feeling “hopeless” about the lack of curiosity among her younger colleagues.

“I don’t mean to sound so hopeless,” she said. “There are a few that are just not interested in movies. Like, the first thing they say is, ‘How long is it?’”

Although Ryder did not mention any names, Millie Bobby Brown who plays Eleven alongside the star in Stranger Things, went viral earlier this year for saying, “I’m like ‘How long do I have to sit there for?’ Because my brain and I don’t even like sitting for my own movies,” when supposedly life-changing movie recommendations were made to her.

Reflecting on growing older within the industry, Ryder told Esquire magazine: “I just think that social media has changed everything, and I know I sound old. I’m very aware of that.

“And part of me thinks, ‘Gosh, am I like vaudeville at this point?’ Like ‘Hey, kids, turn down the music!’ But I just think there was such an abundance: the history of film, the history of photography, it’s so rich, and there’s so much there, and I don’t mean we should go backwards, but I wish and I hope that the younger generation will study that.”

Ryder lamented the lack of love for film among her younger colleagues ( Getty Images )

The actor who is known for being an avid cinephile, praised her co-star Jenna Ortega for her in-depth knowledge of movies. Ryder said she nearly cried when Ortega compared a scene they were shooting to shots from 1964 film I Am Cuba directed by Soviet filmmaker Mikhail Kalatozov.

She was also praised for her interview on The Criterion Closet in promotion for the forthcoming comedy horror. Ryder selected an array of independent movies including The Learning Tree directed by Gordon Parks, a collection of films by John Cassavettes, and Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai by Jim Jarmusch. She also shared her deep connection to Hirokazu Kore-eda’s After Life.

✨ Winona Ryder's Closet Picks! ✨ The iconic actor shares her profound connection to Hirokazu Kore-eda's AFTER LIFE, recalls the deep impact Gena Rowlands had on her life and career, and selects favorites by Gordon Parks, Jim Jarmusch, Albert Brooks, and John Sayles. pic.twitter.com/0SluLCEedo — Criterion Collection (@Criterion) August 28, 2024

“Winona Ryder’s love for cinema shines through in her Criterion Closet interview. Her insights and anecdotes make for a must-watch for any fan of classic films,” commented one person.

Another added, “Winona is a cinephile who spends 24 hours a day watching movies and was invited to talk about them, it’s like calling a priest to pray.”