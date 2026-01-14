Tommy Lee Jones pursued conservatorship over daughter Victoria before her death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New details have emerged about the relationship between Tommy Lee Jones and his daughter, Victoria, in the years before her death aged 34.

Victoria was found unresponsive at the Fairmont Hotel in the early hours of New Year’s Day. Her cause of death has not been confirmed, but police said no foul play is suspected.

In the weeks since, it has emerged that Jones sought a temporary conservatorship to protect his adult daughter from her own “life-threatening conduct” two years before her death, according to court documents. A conservatorship is a legal agreement where the government appoints someone to make decisions for a person who is unable to take care of themself.

The Oscar-winning actor successfully filed a petition to put Victoria under a conservatorship in August 2023, arguing that she needed drug rehabilitation. At the time, Victoria was under a 14-day involuntary hold at a hospital for posing a danger to herself or others, according to court records obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Jones’ petition stated that Victoria, who was 31 at the time, had appealed her hold at the hospital and instead asked to move to a rehabilitation facility.

Tommy Lee Jones sought temporary conservatorship for his daughter, Victoria Jones, years before her death ( Getty )

“The proposed conservatee needs to recover and work towards sobriety. For these reasons, the proposed conservatee will suffer irreparable harm if her residence is not changed from a hospital to a rehab facility,” the petition said.

Jones asked in the petition that the request for conservatorship be kept from his daughter as well as other family members out of concern that if Victoria found out, she would “disappear once again.” He said that, at the time, his daughter could not “appreciate the consequences of her actions.”

The judge granted the request within days of the filing, and a woman named Margaret Caron Schmierer was named as her temporary conservator, according to the Chronicle. The conservatorship was later extended on a short-term basis before Jones asked the court to dismiss the conservatorship in December of that year.

Victoria was the second child of Jones and his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley, whom he was married to from 1981 to 1966. The former couple’s first-born son, Austin, is 43.

Growing up, Victoria followed in her actor father’s footsteps, appearing in Men in Black II and on a 2005 episode of One Tree Hill. In the last years of her life, she did not continue acting but appeared alongside Jones on red carpets.

Victoria’s family requested privacy in a statement after her death, saying: “We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts and prayers. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time.”