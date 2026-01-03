Tommy Lee Jones’ family issues first statement following death of actor’s daughter at 34
Oscar-winning actor’s adult daughter Victoria was found dead in a San Francisco hotel on New Year’s Day
Tommy Lee Jones has spoken out for the first time since the loss of his only daughter.
The Oscar-winner’s 34-year-old daughter, Victoria, was found dead at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco on New Year’s Day.
In a statement shared Friday with E! News, Jones and his family said: “We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time.”
Jones shares his daughter with his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley, to whom he was married from 1981 to 1996. They also have a son, Austin, who is 43.
Victoria was discovered unresponsive in the early hours of New Year’s Day at the iconic hotel. A spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department confirmed the news to media outlets, stating that paramedics had been dispatched to the Fairmont Hotel at 2:52am.
“Our units responded to the scene, performed an assessment and declared one person deceased,” the spokesperson said, adding that the local police department and medical examiner’s office then took over.
In 911 dispatch audio obtained by People magazine, the call for the incident was classified as a “code 3 for the overdose, color change.”
In overdose cases, “color change” typically refers to cyanosis — a condition caused by low oxygen levels in the blood, often associated with heart or lung problems — which can result in a blue or purple discoloration of the skin, lips and nails, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
A cause of death has not yet been released, though local outlet NBC Bay Area reported that no foul play is suspected.
Court records seen by several outlets show that months before her death, Victoria had been arrested on charges of drug possession. In April 2025, she was apprehended by police in Napa County, California, and charged with three misdemeanors, including being under the influence of a controlled substance without a valid prescription and possession of a controlled substance without a valid prescription.She pleaded not guilty.
As a child, Victoria had minor roles in several of her father’s films, appearing in Men in Black II, The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, plus the TV series One Tree Hill. She did not work as an actor as an adult, but frequently appeared alongside her father on red carpets around the world.
While promoting The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, in 2006, Jones praised Victoria’s talents, saying: “She’s a good actress, has her SAG [Screen Actors Guild] card, speaks impeccable Spanish. When she was a baby, I told Leticia, her nurse, to speak to her in Spanish.”
