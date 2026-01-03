Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tommy Lee Jones has spoken out for the first time since the loss of his only daughter.

The Oscar-winner’s 34-year-old daughter, Victoria, was found dead at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco on New Year’s Day.

In a statement shared Friday with E! News, Jones and his family said: “We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

Jones shares his daughter with his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley, to whom he was married from 1981 to 1996. They also have a son, Austin, who is 43.

Victoria was discovered unresponsive in the early hours of New Year’s Day at the iconic hotel. A spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department confirmed the news to media outlets, stating that paramedics had been dispatched to the Fairmont Hotel at 2:52am.

open image in gallery Tommy Lee Jones and daughter Victoria at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival ( Getty Images )

“Our units responded to the scene, performed an assessment and declared one person deceased,” the spokesperson said, adding that the local police department and medical examiner’s office then took over.

In 911 dispatch audio obtained by People magazine, the call for the incident was classified as a “code 3 for the overdose, color change.”

In overdose cases, “color change” typically refers to cyanosis — a condition caused by low oxygen levels in the blood, often associated with heart or lung problems — which can result in a blue or purple discoloration of the skin, lips and nails, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

A cause of death has not yet been released, though local outlet NBC Bay Area reported that no foul play is suspected.

open image in gallery Victoria is the second child of Jones and his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley, to whom he was married from 1981 to 1996 ( Getty )

Court records seen by several outlets show that months before her death, Victoria had been arrested on charges of drug possession. In April 2025, she was apprehended by police in Napa County, California, and charged with three misdemeanors, including being under the influence of a controlled substance without a valid prescription and possession of a controlled substance without a valid prescription.She pleaded not guilty.

As a child, Victoria had minor roles in several of her father’s films, appearing in Men in Black II, The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, plus the TV series One Tree Hill. She did not work as an actor as an adult, but frequently appeared alongside her father on red carpets around the world.

While promoting The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, in 2006, Jones praised Victoria’s talents, saying: “She’s a good actress, has her SAG [Screen Actors Guild] card, speaks impeccable Spanish. When she was a baby, I told Leticia, her nurse, to speak to her in Spanish.”