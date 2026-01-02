Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter Victoria found dead at 34 on New Year’s Day

Jones was discovered dead at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, first responders confirmed

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter Victoria has died at the age of 34
Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter Victoria has died at the age of 34 (Getty)

Victoria Jones, the daughter of Oscar-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones, has been found dead aged 34.

Jones was discovered in the early hours of New Year’s Day at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, according to TMZ, which cited law enforcement sources.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department confirmed the news to media outlets, saying paramedics had been dispatched to the Fairmont Hotel at 2:52 a.m.

“Our units responded to the scene, performed an assessment and declared one person deceased,” the spokesman said, adding that the local police department and medical examiner’s office then took over.

The cause of death is not yet known.

More to follow

