Tom Hiddleston has teased the forthcoming Avengers instalment Doomsday, and described the script as “never been done before”.

Avengers: Doomsday won’t be in theatres for another year, but small details about the highly secretive project have already heightened expectations.

It was revealed in July this year that Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr will play the film’s antagonist Doctor Doom, and a teaser that was released earlier this month showed that Chris Evans’s Steve Rogers is also making a return in the film.

Both Downey Jr and Evans will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe seven years after Avengers: Endgame. Evans made a brief return in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine, appearing in a cameo role as the Human Torch Johnny Storm, reprising the character he played in Fox’s Fantastic Four films.

In a new interview, Hiddleston talked about playing the God of Mischief again and what fans can expect from the forthcoming film.

“My contribution has been contributed,” he told GQ, of his role in the film and offered no more details.

“It is monumental. The centre of the story is absolutely brilliant, and was so surprising when I read it. It just has never been done before.”

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in the ‘Loki’ season 2 finale ( Disney+ )

Loki was last seen in the second season of his Disney+ show, which ended in November 2023. Loki started out as the nemesis to the demigod Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in 2011’s Thor and to the Avengers in 2012’s The Avengers, before turning into a more sympathetic antihero across subsequent Marvel films and series.

Over more than a decade, the character evolved from a villain driven by jealousy and a hunger for power into a figure grappling with identity, free will, and responsibility, and culminated in his transformation into the reluctant guardian of the multiverse at the end of Loki season two.

Of Loki’s evolution, Hiddleston said: “In order to become someone different, whose story had a different ending, he had to make peace with the things he did. It gave him the power of authorship over his own story.”

Doomsday directors, the Russo brothers, called the film “bigger than anything we have ever done” earlier this year.

“This movie is, to say the least, a big one for us,” they said in a presentation reel released at Disney convention D23 in August. “We are bringing together so many of your favourite heroes to face one of the greatest threats to the MCU.”

The bumper cast also features several other returning stars such as Hemsworth (Thor), Anthony Mackie (Falcon/Captain America), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), and Letitia Wright (Black Panther’s Shuri).

Avengers: Doomsday will be released on 18 December 2026.