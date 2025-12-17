Avengers: Doomsday trailer leak reveals return of huge character

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The next Avengers film is at the centre of a trailer leak, which confirms the return of a fan-favourite character.

Avengers: Doomsday won’t be released for another year, but the highly secretive project, which is bringing back Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr as the film’s villain, is already starting its promotional trail.

Brief teasers are set to be shown before Avatar: Fire and Ash – in cinemas later this week – but one has found its way onto the internet and has taken social media by storm.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

The trailer shows an unknown character riding a motorcycle home and, when they go indoors, they pick up their old superhero costume. The camera reveals that the character is former Captain America Steve Rogers, played by Chris Evans, with a caption informing viewers: “Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday.”

Evans left the franchise after Avengers: Endgame in 2019 and has repeatedly denied rumours he would be in the new film. Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson – also known as the Falcon – picked up the Captain America mantle, and led his own film, Brave New World, earlier this year.

Response to news that Rogers will return has prompted outcry from those who believe the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has turned its back on Mackie’s character and the time it invested into his story arc.

However, it’s worth noting that the trailer does not refer to Rogers as Captain America – and it also shows the character holding his baby with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), hinting at his hesitancy to rejoin the superhero crew. In other words, Wilson is still very much Captain America.

It is believed there will be three teasers, which will lead to a full trailer that’ll show off the film’s huge ensemble. This includes new characters from the recent Fantastic 4 film as well as the cast of X-Men, including Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Rebecca Romijn and James Marsden.

Marvel regained the film rights to X-Men characters through Disney’s acquisition of Fox in March 2019.

open image in gallery Chris Evans will return in 'Avengers: Doomsday' ( Disney )

The film’s directors, the Russo brothers, called the film “bigger than anything we have ever done” earlier this year.

“This movie is, to say the least, a big one for us,” they said in a presentation reel released at Disney convention D23 in August. “We are bringing together so many of your favourite heroes to face one of the greatest threats to the MCU.”

Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd stated in the video: “We’re surrounded by jaw-dropping sets and some truly incredible talent, many of whom you just saw teased in that great video.”

Downey Jr, who previously starred as Iron Man in the MCU, will play the antagonist Doctor Doom. His return will arrive seven years after Avengers: Endgame, which saw him leave the MCU.

The bumper cast also features several other returning stars such as Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Anthony Mackie (Falcon/Captain America), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Tom Hiddleston (Loki) and Letitia Wright (Black Panther’s Shuri).

open image in gallery Anthony Mackie replaced Chris Evans as Captain America ( Disney )

Speaking about his alleged absence from the film, Evans told ScreenRant he is “sad to be away” from his former co-stars.

“It’s sad to not be back with the band, but I’m sure they’re doing something incredible, and I’m sure it’s going to be that much harder when it comes out, and you feel like you weren’t invited to the party,” he said.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released on 18 December 2026.