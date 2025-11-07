Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Timothée Chalamet has responded to critics who have called him a “try-hard” for being open about wanting to win both awards and audiences, saying “they can say whatever the f***”.

The Ladybird star, who has generated Oscar buzz with his role as professional table tennis player Marty Mauser in Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme, has been nominated at the Academy Awards twice without winning.

He was nominated for the best actor award in 2018 for Call Me by Your Name but lost to Rami Malek for Bohemian Rhapsody. In 2025, he was in the running for A Complete Unknown and lost to Adrien Brody for The Brutalist.

He was also nominated for three SAG awards, four BAFTA awards, and four Golden Globe awards.

In an interview with Vogue, Chalamet expressed his disappointment at losing the Oscar, saying: “If there’s five people at an awards show, and four people go home losing, you don’t think those four people are at the restaurant like, ‘Damn, we didn’t win?’”

“I’ve been around some deeply generous, no-ego actors, and maybe some of them are going, ‘That was fun.’ But I know for a fact a lot of them are going, ‘F***!’” he said.

“People can call me a try-hard, and they can say whatever the f***. But I’m the one actually doing it here.”

In February this year, Timothée Chalamet became the youngest person to win best actor at the SAG awards for his performance as Bob Dylan in ‘A Complete Unknown’ ( Searchlight Pictures )

“I know we’re in a subjective business, but the truth is, I’m really in pursuit of greatness,” Chalamet said after accepting his award.

“I know people don’t usually talk like that, but I want to be one of the greats. I’m inspired by the greats. I’m inspired by the greats here tonight.”

Chalamet also addressed his A Complete Unknown press tour, which saw involved in a number of unconventional stunts: he showed up at his own lookalike contest in New York, impressed with his detailed knowledge of college football on ESPN’s College GameDay, and surprised a college marching band at their rehearsals.

“You don’t want to risk being too declarative,” he said. “But I also don’t want to look back on life and things I’ve put out and go, ‘Oh, little old me. Hey, see the movie if you want. It is what it is.’ No. At worst, you’ve rubbed people the wrong way. And at best, someone will get pulled in and go, ‘Hey, this guy really thinks this thing’s worthy.’”

Marty Supreme was released at the New York Film Festival earlier in October with a surprise screening, following which Chalamet’s performance received heavy praise.

Marty Supreme represents a big swing for A24, the arthouse studio behind Everything Everywhere All At Once, Moonlight, and Euphoria on HBO.

The film reportedly cost around $70m, the most money A24 has ever thrown at a project.

Marty Supreme is scheduled for release on 25 December in the US and 1 January 2026 in the UK.