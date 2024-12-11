Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Timothée Chalamet has reacted to the overwhelming response his appearance on ESPN’s College Gameday received.

The Dune actor appeared on the sports network on Saturday (December 7) where he was tasked with picking between the match-ups taking place that day at the SEC Championship in Atlanta. He ended up getting four out of his six predictions right.

In the show, Chalamet and five other sportscasters make their predictions about who they think will win. The Wonka actor continued to shock his surrounding panel as he gave informed, well-researched opinions about his picks.

When it came time to speak about the game between the Ohio Bobcats and the Miami Ohio RedHawks, Chalamet was the only person to root for the Bobcats. “These teams are two and two in their last four matchups, the RedHawks defense looks good but I’m looking at fourth-year Bobcats quarterback Parker Navarro…” he said. “If he can get going, he’ll tilt this in favor of the Bobcats. I’m going underdog Bobcats here.”

The Bobcats ended up winning the game by a huge margin of 38 to 3. Many people were quick to turn to X (formerly Twitter) to point out that Chalamet had made a better prediction than ESPN’s panel of experts.

Chalamet correctly predicted four out his six games ( ESPN )

“Imma be honest, I didn’t have Timothee Chalamet being the best guest picker of the year on my card,” one person wrote.

“Timothee Chalamet can’t be this talented, it’s getting to be too much,” another post read.

“I’m f***ing crying you mean to tell me Timothee Chalamet has secretly been a CFB wizard on top of being one of the best upcoming actors right now,” a third person wrote on X.

While at the Los Angeles premiere of his new Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, Chalamet joked to Entertainment Tonight about what he would do following his success on ESPN. “The Bob Dylan movie approached me five years ago, and my hope was, I’m gonna shoot this movie, and then in the promotional run, I’ll be able to pivot and go on ESPN or any sportscasting thing — ‘cause, you know, acting’s not always a reliable gig,” he told the interviewer.

“If I can get a nice six to eight-month ESPN gig, Stephen A. Smith style pad. That’s become the new 1A.”

Although A Complete Unknown will not be released in theaters until December 25, Bob Dylan himself has already given the film his stamp of approval.

In a recent post on X, the “Blowin’ in the Wind” singer praised the Lady Bird actor for his work. “There’s a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!). Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me,” the post read.

“The film’s taken from Elijah Wald’s Dylan Goes Electric — a book that came out in 2015. It’s a fantastic retelling of events from the early ‘60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport. After you’ve seen the movie read the book.”