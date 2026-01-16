Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Timothée Chalamet has spoken about what it was like to film the ping pong movie, Marty Supreme, including an experience he had with one of the background actors.

The Dune actor was speaking at a Q & A session Wednesday alongside Robert Downey Jr., when he reflected on an instance where he could not get one of the background actors to be angry with his character.

“I won't say who, but in that motel sequence, there are a lot of non-actors…that I find it really thrilling to work with, but sometimes it would take multiple takes to really get something out of them,” Chalamet recalled.

“And I'm really getting in the guy's face and I'm really trying to get him angry with me. I was saying to Josh [Safdie, the movie’s director], he’s not getting angry with me, he's not getting angry with me.”

However, during another take, the background actor decided to warn Chalamet about wanting to see him get angry.

open image in gallery Timothée Chalamet recently revealed during a Q & A session how a background actor responded when Chalamet attempted to make him angry ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Chalamet recently won the Golden Globe for Best Actor Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for his role in ‘Marty Supreme’ ( Etienne Laurent / AFP via Getty Images )

“I did another take, and then the guy said, ‘I was just in jail for 30 years. You really don't want to f*** with me. You don't want to see me angry,” the Little Women actor said.

Chalamet’s story concluded as he said, “I said to Josh, ‘Holy s***, who do you have me opposite, man?’”

The actor’s anecdote about his time on set came one day after the director of Marty Supreme revealed Robert Pattinson had a secret part in the sports drama.

Speaking Tuesday at London’s BFI Southbank, Safdie revealed, per Variety, that the Twilight star is actually the voice behind the unseen announcer of the British Open ping pong semifinals between Marty Mauser (Chalamet) and Hungarian champion Bela Kletzki (Géza Röhrig) toward the beginning of the movie.

“No one knows this, but that voice — the commentator, the umpire — is Pattinson,” the Uncut Gems filmmaker said. “It’s like a little easter egg. Nobody knows about that. … He came and watched some stuff and I was like, I don’t know any British people. So he’s the umpire.”

Pattinson, 39, previously collaborated with Safdie on the 2017 crime thriller Good Time, which the director co-helmed with his brother, Benny. The critically acclaimed movie centered on Pattinson’s character, Connie, a criminal who goes to extreme lengths to free his developmentally disabled brother (played by Benny) from custody.

Earlier this week, Chalamet took home the Golden Globe for Marty Supreme, paving the way for a potential Oscar victory. Chalamet is predicted to earn a Best Actor nod at this year’s Academy Awards for his performance. Should he be recognized, it would be the 29-year-old’s third nomination.