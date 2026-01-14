Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marty Supreme fans may be shocked to find out that Robert Pattinson had a secret part in the Timothée Chalamet-led sports drama.

Directed by Josh Safdie, the Oscar-tipped movie about a wannabe tennis table champion, not only features Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, rapper Tyler the Creator, Odessa A’zion and Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, but a minor contribution from Pattinson as well.

Speaking Tuesday at London’s BFI Southbank, Safdie revealed, per Variety, that the Twilight star is actually the voice behind the unseen announcer of the British Open ping pong semifinals between Marty Mauser (Chalamet) and Hungarian champion Bela Kletzki (Géza Röhrig) toward the beginning of the movie.

“No one knows this, but that voice — the commentator, the umpire — is Pattinson,” the Uncut Gems filmmaker said. “It’s like a little easter egg. Nobody knows about that. … He came and watched some stuff and I was like, I don’t know any British people. So he’s the umpire.”

Pattinson, 39, previously collaborated with Safdie on the 2017 crime thriller Good Time, which the director co-helmed with his brother, Benny Safdie. The critically acclaimed movie centered on Pattinson’s character, Connie, a criminal who goes to extreme lengths to free his developmentally disabled brother (played by Benny) from custody.

open image in gallery Robert Pattinson (right) had a minor speaking role in the Timothée Chalamet-starring sports drama 'Marty Supreme' ( A24/Getty )

open image in gallery Chalamet won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for 'Marty Supreme' ( Etienne Laurent / AFP via Getty Images )

Later this year, Pattinson will once again reunite with Chalamet in Dune: Part Three, expected in theaters December 18. He will play the villainous Scytale, a shapeshifter who conspires to topple Chalamet’s messianic Paul Atreides.

Earlier this week, Chalamet took home the Golden Globe for Marty Supreme, paving the way for a potential Oscar victory. Chalamet is predicted to earn a Best Actor nod at this year’s Academy Awards for his performance. Should he be recognized, it would be the 29-year-old’s third nomination.

Recalling the first time he met Chalamet at the premiere afterparty for Good Time, Safdie told the London BFI audience: “An agent came up to me and said, ‘I want to introduce you to the next superstar,’ which is already a red flag.

“And he’s got these wide eyes and he’s like in the corner of the room, there but not where he wants to be, and he just had this supreme vision of himself. He was like Timmy Supreme, and it was intense.”

He added that after being wowed by Chalamet’s performance in Call Me by Your Name (2017), he got to work on the script for Marty Supreme, specifically with Chalamet in mind.

“He’s a movie star,” Safdie added. “This intense dreamer. Relentless, driven, this New Yorker.”