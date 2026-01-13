What the 2026 Golden Globes tell us about who will win Oscars
What will win Best Picture? Who is a late-stage threat to Timothée Chalamet? Our predictions about how the Academy Awards will go based on who won at the Globes
It’s two months until the Oscars – just a matter of time until we will find out if Timothée Chalamet’s hectic Marty Supreme campaign paid off. If Jessie Buckley’s award for Hamnet is to be or not to be. Or if we can finally call One Battle After Another writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson an Oscar winner.
Each year, the Golden Globes are a brilliant Oscars litmus test, providing the best indicator for what will scoop Academy Awards a few months later.
This year’s annual ceremony, which took place on Sunday (11 January), awarded the best in film and TV, giving its top prizes to One Battle After Another, Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet and Netflix series Adolescence.
At the Globes, the categories for the Best Picture and Best Leading Actor and Actress awards are split into two categories: Drama and Comedy/Musical.
This typically means that one of the two victors in each category is the most likely contender to go on to win at this year’s Oscars, and can often drastically shake up the odds.
So what will win Best Picture? Which actor is a late-stage threat to Chalamet? Who is a dead cert to win Best Actress? We’ve taken a look at who won at the Globes to predict what this means for the forthcoming Academy Awards – and you can discover our findings below:
With the Golden Globes out of the way, Oscar voters have five days to vote for the next round of films that will make up this year’s nominations, which will be announced on 22 January.
In 2026, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has exceeded the 10,000 mark for the first time ever, adding 231 members since December 2024, to bring the total to 10,136.
Films expected to be recognised, alongside Zhao’s Hamnet, include Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme, Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein and Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value.
Conan O’Brien is returning to host the Oscars after a successful run in 2025. The 98th Academy Awards will take place in Hollywood on 15 March.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks