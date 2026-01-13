Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s two months until the Oscars – just a matter of time until we will find out if Timothée Chalamet’s hectic Marty Supreme campaign paid off. If Jessie Buckley’s award for Hamnet is to be or not to be. Or if we can finally call One Battle After Another writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson an Oscar winner.

Each year, the Golden Globes are a brilliant Oscars litmus test, providing the best indicator for what will scoop Academy Awards a few months later.

This year’s annual ceremony, which took place on Sunday (11 January), awarded the best in film and TV, giving its top prizes to One Battle After Another, Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet and Netflix series Adolescence.

At the Globes, the categories for the Best Picture and Best Leading Actor and Actress awards are split into two categories: Drama and Comedy/Musical.

This typically means that one of the two victors in each category is the most likely contender to go on to win at this year’s Oscars, and can often drastically shake up the odds.

So what will win Best Picture? Which actor is a late-stage threat to Chalamet? Who is a dead cert to win Best Actress? We’ve taken a look at who won at the Globes to predict what this means for the forthcoming Academy Awards – and you can discover our findings below:

With the Golden Globes out of the way, Oscar voters have five days to vote for the next round of films that will make up this year’s nominations, which will be announced on 22 January.

In 2026, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has exceeded the 10,000 mark for the first time ever, adding 231 members since December 2024, to bring the total to 10,136.

Films expected to be recognised, alongside Zhao’s Hamnet, include Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme, Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein and Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value.

Conan O’Brien is returning to host the Oscars after a successful run in 2025. The 98th Academy Awards will take place in Hollywood on 15 March.