Florence Pugh has commented on the “spoiler” complaints after new Marvel film Thunderbolts* changed its title – and revealed the stunt was in the works for years.

The new blockbuster, released earlier this month, sees Pugh, Sebastian Stan and David Harbour reprise their Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) roles for a thriller based on an unconventional group of antiheroes.

Days after the film was released in cinemas, Disney unveiled the meaning behind the film’s asterisk – and revealed the film was actually called The New Avengers.

Marvel fans were left divided over the revelation, with many praising the comic book studio for the elaborate stunt. Others complained the new title, which alludes to a plot point at the end of the film, is essentially a spoiler for those who hadn’t yet seen the film.

Pugh has now waded in on this debate in an Instagram post that saw her officially reveal the film’s real title to her 9.7 million followers.

She revealed the stunt had been in the works for years, writing: “I know this video and new poster has been out for a few days now, but I’ve genuinely been so f***ing terrified of saying something I shouldn’t for so long and ruining all the forced lies we’ve been made to tell for YEARS that I thought I’d give it a few more days. Eeek.”

Sharing the film’s new poster, she then added: “I know a load of you will say ‘SPOILER!’ and I’m sorry but what’s a girl to do when there’s a new cool as heck poster?!

open image in gallery Florence Pugh has confirmed ‘Thunderbolts*’ title change ( Instagram )

Thunderbolts* has become a hit since its release earlier this month, earning rave reviews and shooting to the top of the global box office. In a four-star review,The Independent’s film critic Clarisse Loughrey called it “the best Marvel movie in years”.

At the end of the film, CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) announced the group’s rebrand as The New Avengers. A graphic on screen after the film’s post-credits scene then informs cinemagoers that “The New Avengers will return”.

Posters for Thunderbolts* appearing in cinemas and on billboards around the world were then shown to be updated with the title The New Avengers.

Hours after these photos surfaced on social media, Marvel released an official video showing the cast unveiling the new title – as well as clips of Bucky Barnes actor Stan taping up posters with the New Avengers title in Los Angeles.

Whether the film’s box office domination will be extended following the intriguing marketing decision remains to be seen, but it’s certainly generated plenty of online chatter.

While many have expressed excitement at the title change, as it clearly sets the stage for the next phase of the MCU, others are complaining that the stunt has spoiled the film.

“Isn’t this a spoiler??? They should have probably waited like a week before doing that,” one film fan wrote, with another stating on X/Twitter: “Advertising a movie you want people to watch using a different name, and one that spoils the movie? Seems like a mistake.”

One Marvel fan wrote: “Um… spoilers? I’ve seen the movie but this is just desperation – why would you ruin it for everyone like that?”

open image in gallery Florence Pugh in ‘Thunderbolts*’/’The New Avengers’ ( Marvel Studios )

However, others defended Marvel, calling it a “perfect” example of marketing.

Thunderbolts* – or The New Avengers – is in cinemas now.