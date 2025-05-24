Creators behind new British comedy react to ‘mad’ Richard Curtis praise

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The creators behind a new British comedy have said it is “very flattering” and “quite mad” to receive praise from the king of rom-coms, Richard Curtis.

Carey Mulligan stars in The Ballad of Wallis Island, based on a short from writer-performer team Tom Basden and Tim Key.

She plays Nell Mortimer, the estranged professional and romantic partner of musician Herb McGwyer (Basden). Herb arrives on the remote Wallis Island for a performance hosted by eccentric millionaire Charles Heath (Key), to which Nell has also been invited.

In a recent interview, Curtis – known for hit rom-coms including Notting Hill, Four Weddings and a Funeral, and Love, Actually – lavished praise on the movie and called it “one of the greatest British films of all time”.

“It’s very flattering to be anointed in that way,” Key told The Times. “It felt like quite an important moment. And quite mad.”

Basden added: “He’s not been involved at any point with the film. He’s just seen it and thinks it’s wonderful. It’s a lovely thing.”

open image in gallery Tom Basden, Carey Mulligan and Tim Key in ‘The Ballad of Wallis Island’ ( © 2025 Focus Features, LLC. All RIghts Reserved. )

In the same interview, Mulligan revealed that it was her husband, folk singer Marcus Mumford, who urged her to accept the offer to star, as the couple were already fans of Key’s late-night Radio 4 show, Poetry Programme.

“Marcus told me I needed to do the film before I even read the script because he was such a big fan,” the actor, who was recently confirmed to star in Greta Gerwig’s Narnia adaptation, explained.

“I said, ‘Well, I’m going to read it first.’ But he just said, ‘Be in the film.’”

Mulligan – who has sung on screen in earlier films Inside Llewyn Davis and Shame – admitted she found a recent screening of the film by Curtis “excruciating”, as the director asked her to sing live.

“I can do it fine on set and in character but that just pushed me completely over the edge,” she said.

In March, Forbes reported that the film was “going down a storm” with American audiences at film festivals before its limited theatrical release in Los Angeles and New York.

Asked why it had taken 20 years to turn their short film into a feature-length project, Key said it had been “nagging at the back of our minds”.

“It was more waiting for that one bit that would unlock it, which is probably in the character of Nell, which opens up a backstory for Herb and opens up this world that doesn't exist anymore, that I fell in love with, he inhabited, and that became the engine room of the feature that wasn't in the short,” he said.

The Ballad of Wallis Island is in cinemas from 30 May.