Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carey Mulligan is reportedly in talks to join the cast of Narnia, Greta Gerwig’s forthcoming adaptation of CS Lewis’ The Chronicles of Narnia fantasy novel series.

The first instalment of the Oscar-nominated director’s two-part film series will be released for a two-week run in Imax theatres worldwide next November, before moving to Netflix on Christmas Day, 2026.

Gerwig’s film will be based on the sixth novel in Lewis’ series, The Magician’s Nephew, which is a prequel to the series and features the creation of Narnia by Aslan the lion, one thousand years before the events that take place in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

The Magician’s Nephew follows two children, Digory and Polly, who are subject to the White Witch’s fury after their uncle dabbles with magic.

In huge casting news for Gerwig’s first directorial project since 2023’s record-breaking Barbie, Mulligan will play Digory’s critically ill mother, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Mulligan, considered by many the leading English star of her generation, has been nominated for the Best Actress Oscar three times for her performances in Bradley Cooper’s Maestro (2023), Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman (2020) and Lone Scherfig’s An Education (2009).

Casting rumours have been flying about Narnia, with Meryl Streep reportedly in talks to voice Aslan. There’s also been speculation that Daniel Craig will play the children’s uncle and Barbie and Sex Education star Emma Mackey is set to play Jadis, the White Witch, following rumours that pop star Charli XCX was previously under consideration for the role.

open image in gallery Carey Mulligan is in talks to join the cast of Greta Gerwig’s forthcoming ‘Narnia’ adaptation ( PA Archive )

The Independent has contacted Netflix for comment. Published between 1950 to 1956, Lewis’ bestselling book series chronicles the adventures of various children who are transported into the fictional world of Narnia.

Three of the seven titles have been adapted for the big screen, including The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005), Prince Caspian (2008) and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010).

open image in gallery The film is Gerwig’s first directorial project since the record-breaking ‘Barbie’ in 2023 ( Getty Images )

Gerwig became attached to the new project in 2020, the same year her critically acclaimed Little Women adaptation was nominated for several Oscars. Before that, her solo directorial debut, Lady Bird (2017), also earned numerous Oscar nods.

She has since continued to blaze trails in the film industry. In 2023, her Barbie comedy, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, raked in over $1bn at the box office, making her the highest-grossing female director of all time.