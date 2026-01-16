Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dave Filoni, a key creative force behind the hit streaming series The Mandalorian and a protégé of Star Wars creator George Lucas, has been appointed president of Walt Disney-owned Lucasfilm.

The move sees current Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy transition from her role this week to become a full-time producer for the studio, Disney confirmed in a statement.

Filoni, 51, will now take the helm of one of cinema's highest-grossing franchises, overseeing both live-action and animated television productions.

He will work alongside co-president Lynwen Brennan, who manages the studio's business affairs and operations.

Disney CEO Bob Iger commended Kennedy's "leadership, her vision, and her stewardship" of the studio.

Kennedy, 72, has led Lucasfilm since Disney acquired it in 2012, overseeing three blockbuster sequels to the original Star Wars trilogy and the successful spin-off Rogue One.

Kathleen Kennedy, left, and Dave Filoni are welcomed by R2-D2 and C-3PO during a Star Wars convention in Japan ( AP )

Solo, a 2018 film that introduced a new actor as the smuggler made famous by Harrison Ford, flopped in theaters. That prompted concerns that audiences were growing fatigued with the beloved franchise.

"Solo was a little disappointing to us," Iger said in 2023. "It gave us pause just to think maybe the cadence was a little too aggressive. And so, we decided to pull back a bit."

Disney put the Star Wars movies on hiatus in 2019 to focus on live-action TV series, including The Mandalorian starring Pedro Pascal and introducing the popular character Baby Yoda. The company scrapped planned Star Wars films from directors Patty Jenkins and Rian Johnson as Kennedy worked to reset the film strategy.

Filoni, meanwhile, oversaw many popular and acclaimed TV series including Ahsoka.

Both Kennedy and Filoni worked with Lucas, the creator of the original Star Wars film series that debuted in 1977. The franchise, about a group of rebels in a galaxy far, far away, has brought in more than $10.3 billion at global box office receipts, according to Comscore.

Lucas hand-picked Kennedy as his successor to lead Lucasfilm. She co-founded Amblin Entertainment with Steven Spielberg and Frank Marshall and helped produce classic movies including E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park and Schindler's List.

The five Star Wars films Kennedy oversaw brought in a combined $5.9 billion. The most successful, 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, surpassed $2 billion in worldwide ticket sales.

Kennedy called it a privilege to work at Lucasfilm, adding, "I'm deeply proud of what we’ve accomplished together."

Lucasfilm expanded into producing live-action streaming TV series under Kennedy, including Filoni's The Mandalorian, which debuted with the launch of the Disney+ streaming service in 2019, and Andor.

The company also added Star Wars-themed lands at Walt Disney World in Florida and at Disneyland in California.

Daniel Loria, editorial director of Boxoffice Media, said Kennedy took on "an impossible task" of following Lucas, and delivered the platform-defining Mandalorian for Disney+.

She also "landed the plane" with Rogue One, Loria said, after rounds of rewrites and re-shoots.

Lucas hired Filoni in 2005 to help build a Star Wars animation studio. Often spotted at Hollywood premieres and fan events wearing a cowboy hat, Filoni helped create the animated TV series The Clone Wars.

The Mandalorian will head to the big screen in May in a film co-written by Filoni called The Mandalorian and Grogu. The movie Star Wars: Starfighter, featuring Ryan Gosling, is scheduled to reach cinemas in May 2027. Kennedy will continue to work as a producer of those films.

Daisy Ridley, star of the sequel trilogy that began in 2015, also has said she is returning to a new Star Wars project.