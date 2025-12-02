Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Star Wars actor appearing in spin-off TV series Ahsoka will not return in new episodes due to a salary dispute.

Claudia Black, who played Nightsister Klothow in the first season, has “had to bow out” of the show’s second run as she was allegedly not going to be paid enough.

She revealed the news in a candid interview, revealing that, as a single mother, she required a salary that would have enabled her to keep things afloat back home in Los Angeles while she filmed in London.

She claimed that bosses at Disney “could not, sadly, support a single mom”.

”Well, I’m going to be transparent,” she told Bleeding Cool. “They picked up season two, picked me up with it, and then Disney, which is structuring things differently these days, could not pay me what I needed to be paid as a single mother to keep all my responsibilities going at home in Los Angeles, because they were filming in London.”

She continued: “It was not something that they could make happen, and therefore, I had to bow out for season two

The Independent has contacted Lucasfilm for comment.

open image in gallery Claudia Black forced to quit ‘Ahsoka’ season two ( Getty Images )

Black said it was a very sad decision to make, and revealed she thanked showrunner Dave Filoni in an email.

“I said, ‘What a ride!’ Everyone like me who grew up in the 70s and 80s has always been into the Star Wars universe, and it’s a very playful environment to work.

Black added that she was grateful that she got to be involved in a Star Wars project – especially as her young son is a fan of the franchise.

She continued: “I’m very sad not to be able to continue that at the end of the day. They call it ‘show business’ for a reason. It's like 90 per cent business and 10 per cent show.

“They could not, sadly, support a single mom, and I'm very sad about that, but I also understand market forces being what they are, and the very delicate time in the business to even be able to afford to make anything at all. We all had to do our sums and move on."

open image in gallery Claudia Black as Nightsister Klothow in 'Ahsoka' ( Disney+ )

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, a former Jedi knight who investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

The series debuted on Disney+ in 2023, with season two set to be filmed in 2025.