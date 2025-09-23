Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Disney is releasing its first Star Wars movie since 2019 – but sci-fi fans are divided after watching the trailer.

After three successful seasons of The Mandalorian, Pedro Pascal is returning as in a film continuation titled The Mandalorian and Grogu.

The film takes place after the events of 1983’s Return of the Jedi and follows Pascal’s character after his recruitment by the New Republic to stamp out the last remains of the evil Empire.

Although the film features all the typical moments we’ve come to expect from Star Wars, not all fans were thrilled by what they saw in the short teaser trailer, complaining that it looked more like a TV show.

“Looks like Mandalorian and Grogu is aimed squarely at five to 12-year-olds, which is a billion dollar market. It's gen alpha Ewok Adventures,” moaned one disgruntled fan.

Another noted: “Why is the first Star Wars film back in theatres Mandalorian and Grogu? Like Rise of Skywalker was a total flop but it at least looks like a movie.”

open image in gallery A still from ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ ( Disney/Lucasfilm )

A third said: “This could be fun but it really shows how much Disney have cheapened their brand that the first Star Wars movie in seven years just looks like a more expensive episode of a TV show in every possible way.”

“My excitement has waned after seeing this. Loved all three seasons of Mandalorian but this doesn’t look like a proper movie,” a fourth disappointed fan added.

Others were more optimistic about the trailer, expressing excitement over having Star Wars back in cinema for the first time since 2019’s Rise of Skywalker.

“Tears in my eyes watching this trailer knowing that I’ll be able to relive the feeling of a new theatrical Star Wars project in just a few months,” said one eager fan.

The film will be directed and written by Jon Favreau, who previously worked on the TV show. “I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” he said when the film was first announced, as per Variety.

“The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

open image in gallery Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin in ‘The Mandalorian' ( LucasFilm )

The film also stars Sigourney Weaver and The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White as Rotta the Hutt, the son of Jabba the Hutt.

The Mandalorian and Grogu will be released in cinemas on 22 May 2026.