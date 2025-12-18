Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The release of Rob Reiner’s final film has been delayed following the death of the director and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner.

Reiner directed this year’s Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, a sequel to his groundbreaking 1984 rock mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap.

A follow-up concert film, Spinal Tap at Stonehenge: The Final Finale, had been set to arrive in cinemas next year.

However, Variety reports that the planned theatre and IMAX release has now been postponed indefinitely. A source told the publication that distributors Bleecker Street will wait until “the best path forward is decided with those closest to Rob and his family.”

Reiner and Spinal Tap stars Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer were spotted at Stonehenge in August filming for the concert film, and in October, NME reported that Eric Clapton, Shania Twain and Josh Groban will also appear in the film as guest performers.

Reiner and his wife were found dead at their home on Sunday by their daughter, Romy Reiner.

Rob Reiner at the premiere of ‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’ ( AP )

Nick Reiner, the couple’s youngest son, was arrested hours later and has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with their deaths.

L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman has said the charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison or the death penalty.

Spinal Tap’s Guest and his wife, Jamie Lee Curtis, were among the many in Hollywood to pay tribute to Reiner.

Curtis said in a statement: “Christopher and I are numb and sad and shocked about the violent, tragic deaths of our dear friends Rob and Michelle Singer Reiner and our ONLY focus and care right now is for their children and immediate families and we will offer all support possible to help them.

“There will be plenty of time later to discuss the creative lives we shared and the great political and social impact they both had on the entertainment industry, early childhood development, the fight for gay marriage and their global care for a world in crisis. We have lost great friends. Please give us time to grieve.”

Along with This Is Spinal Tap, Reiner was best known for directing When Harry Met Sally, A Few Good Men, The Princess Bride and Misery.

The son of comedy legend Carl Reiner, he had been married to photographer Michele since 1989. The two met while he was directing When Harry Met Sally and had three children together.