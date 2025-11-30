Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Director Rian Johnson wants Meryl Streep to step into his murder-mystery universe.

Following the premiere of the third Knives Out film, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the filmmaker revealed his hopes for the budding franchise.

“There are so many great actors I’d like to work with,” Johnson, 51, told IndieWire. “But, yes, if you’re reading this, Meryl Streep, I feel like you’d slot into a murder mystery very well.”

He then shared his response to Streep, 76, finally appearing on Saturday Night Live after decades of requests from fans: “If Lorne can do it, then, goddamn, so can we.”

Streep has dabbled in the whodunnit genre before. The Oscar-winning actor has appeared in the last three seasons of Hulu’s murder-mystery comedy Only Murders in the Building, which wrapped up airing last month.

open image in gallery Rian Johnson has revealed he wants Meryl Streep to join his ‘Knives Out’ universe ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Oscar-winning actor Meryl Streep has recently starred in Hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building' ( Getty Images )

Streep did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment on Johnson’s remarks.

While Johnson would love to work with Streep, he made it clear that casting is a specific decision for each installment.

“The reality is it’s a casting process and you’re going after movie stars who have busy schedules and you get a yes or no, but at the end of the day you make the movie and you can’t imagine anyone else in the part,” he said.

The first Knives Out movie, released in 2019, starred an ensemble cast of Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas in her breakout role.

open image in gallery Daniel Craig stars as detective Benoit Blanc in the new Knives Out installment ( Netflix )

open image in gallery Rian Johnson recently revealed that Craig almost did not join his first Knives Out movie ( Getty )

Daniel Craig led the film as enigmatic detective Benoit Blanc, though Johnson recently revealed that that Craig nearly missed out on playing the beloved character because of scheduling conflicts while shooting the James Bond movies. However, the movie was an instant box office success and Johnson sold the rights to two sequels to Netflix, with sequel Glass Onion released in 2022.

Craig returned as Benoit Blanc in both of the additions to the franchise so far, with the latest coming out in select theaters November 26 before it comes home to Netflix December 12. The new movie follows Blanc investigating a murder at a local church and has received rave reviews over its dark themes, a departure from the Agatha Christie style of the first two movies.

The new movie’s cast includes Josh O’Connor as young priest Jud Duplenticy, Josh Brolin as the monsignor, and Glenn Close as a parishioner.