Steven Spielberg's next movie, with Josh O’Connor and Emily Blunt, set for June 2026

Steven Spielberg is gearing up to direct a new film starring Josh O’Connor and Emily Blunt

Lindsey Bahr
Tuesday 18 February 2025 13:44 EST
SNL50: The Anniversary Special
SNL50: The Anniversary Special (Invision)

Steven Spielberg is gearing up to direct a new film starring Josh O’Connor and Emily Blunt. The still untitled “event film” is set for a theatrical release on June 12, 2026, Universal Pictures said Tuesday.

Details are scarce about the new project, which will be based on a story by Spielberg. Screenwriter David Koepp, who wrote the scripts for “Jurassic Park” and its sequel, “War of the Worlds” and “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” is writing the screenplay. Colman Domingo, Colin Firth and Eve Hewson are also set to star.

The summer 2026 season is getting packed with blockbuster projects, including “Avengers: Doomsday” (May 1), “The Mandalorian and Grogu” (May 22), “Toy Story 5” (June 19), “The Odyssey” (July 17) and “Spider-Man 4” (July 24).

Universal had previously slated the next film from Oscar-winning “Everything Everywhere All At Once” filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for June 12, but said a new date will be announced soon for that also untitled film.

The studio also released Spielberg’s last film, “The Fabelmans,” in 2022. The movie received seven Oscar nominations.

