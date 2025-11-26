Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Knives Out 3 receives rave reviews ahead of Netflix debut

First Knives Out 3 teaser unveils movie title
  • The latest Knives Out film, Wake Up Dead Man, has garnered early praise, being described as a "deadpan delight" and a "solidly satisfying whodunnit".
  • Rian Johnson's third instalment in the murder mystery series features Daniel Craig returning as eccentric detective Benoit Blanc.
  • Blanc investigates a case involving a charismatic priest, supported by an all-star cast including Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, and Mila Kunis.
  • Critics have lauded Johnson for his tributes to classic mystery works like Agatha Christie and Scooby-Doo, with Josh O'Connor's performance highlighted as show-stealing.
  • The film will be released in selected UK cinemas this week, ahead of its Netflix debut on 12 December.

