Baftas 2026: The boldest looks on the red carpet
Classic all-black ensembles dominated this year’s ceremony, though a handful of stars still dared to take risks
The 2026 Baftas saw celebrities step out onto the red carpet in style.
Outside the Royal Festival Hall in London, the stars braved the February chill to attend the ceremony where Paul Thomas Anderson’s dark comedy One Battle After Another was the big winner of the night, and Hull-born actor Robert Aramayo scooped the Best Actor prize over Leonardo DiCaprio and Ethan Hawke. Find the full list of winners here.
Hosting this year’s ceremony was Alan Cumming who took over the mantle following a two-year stint by fellow Scotsman David Tennant.
It was a mostly subdued affair on the red carpet this year with A-listers including Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Stone, and Timothée Chalamet all opting for classic black ensembles.
Others, however, pushed the envelope with their sartorial choices. Reality TV star Maura Higgins turned out in a crimson red showstopper while Best Supporting Actress nominee Teyana Taylor wore an elegant sculptural gown.
Here, we round up some of the boldest looks from the 2026 Bafta Awards.
Alan Cumming
Jae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami (KPop Demon Hunters)
Maura Higgins
Leomie Anderson
Teyana Taylor
Posy Sterling
Warwick Davis
Renate Reinsve
Pegah Pourmand
Alicia Vikander
Erin Doherty
Wunmi Mosaku
Jenna Colman
