Baftas 2026 live: Nominations, red carpet start time and how to watch British film awards biggest night
The Baftas are here, with the biggest stars in Hollywood descending upon London for the 2026 film awards.
This year’s ceremony will be held today at Royal Festival Hall, in London’s Southbank Centre, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Emma Stone and many more in attendance.
One Battle After Another leads the nominations with 14, followed closely by Sinners with 13. Marty Supreme and Hamnet picked up 11 nominations – and there was also recognition for Frankenstein (eight) and I Swear (five), a biographical drama about John Davidson, a Scottish man with severe Tourette's syndrome.
As usual, the Baftas will take place earlier than their scheduled broadcast time, which means the stars of the big screen will hit the red carpet on Sunday afternoon, with the ceremony kicking off at 5pm.
Find all the updates from this afternoon’s red carpet and subsequent televised broadcast, which starts at 7pm on BBC One, below.
Every single Bafta nomination
It’s time to get your predictions ready!
Full list of Bafta 2026 nominations ahead of tonight’s ceremony
Everything to know about this year's Baftas
From nominations to ceremony time – here is all the information you need ahead of the annual ceremony, celebrating the best in film.
Baftas 2026: Start time, how to watch and who is hosting?
