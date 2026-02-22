Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Baftas 2026 live: Nominations, red carpet start time and how to watch British film awards biggest night

BAFTA Best Film nominees revealed

The Baftas are here, with the biggest stars in Hollywood descending upon London for the 2026 film awards.

This year’s ceremony will be held today at Royal Festival Hall, in London’s Southbank Centre, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Emma Stone and many more in attendance.

One Battle After Another leads the nominations with 14, followed closely by Sinners with 13. Marty Supreme and Hamnet picked up 11 nominations – and there was also recognition for Frankenstein (eight) and I Swear (five), a biographical drama about John Davidson, a Scottish man with severe Tourette's syndrome.

As usual, the Baftas will take place earlier than their scheduled broadcast time, which means the stars of the big screen will hit the red carpet on Sunday afternoon, with the ceremony kicking off at 5pm.

Find all the updates from this afternoon’s red carpet and subsequent televised broadcast, which starts at 7pm on BBC One, below.

Every single Bafta nomination

It’s time to get your predictions ready!

Full list of Bafta 2026 nominations ahead of tonight’s ceremony

It’s a good day for ‘One Battle After Another’ and ‘Sinners’
Jacob Stolworthy22 February 2026 11:05

Everything to know about this year's Baftas

From nominations to ceremony time – here is all the information you need ahead of the annual ceremony, celebrating the best in film.

Baftas 2026: Start time, how to watch and who is hosting?

Alan Cumming will host Sunday’s ceremony in London
Jacob Stolworthy22 February 2026 10:51

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in