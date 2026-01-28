Paul Dano breaks silence on Quentin Tarantino’s ‘weak sauce’ criticism of his acting
Dano’s co-star Toni Colette exclaimed that Tarantino ‘must have been high’
Paul Dano has broken his silence after director Quentin Tarantino dissed his acting skills.
The actor, 41, saw a flood of support and praise from fellow actors in recent weeks after Tarantino labeled him the “weakest actor in SAG.” However, the Ruby Sparks actor has not spoken out about the filmmaker’s insult until now.
“That was really nice,” Dano told Variety in an interview published Wednesday. “I was also incredibly grateful that the world spoke up for me so I didn’t have to.”
The Pulp Fiction director sparked backlash when he appeared on Brett Easton Ellis’ podcast to discuss his ranking of the best movies made in the 21st century. Tarantino picked 2007 film There Will Be Blood as his fifth best movie of the century and said it would have been higher on the list if it weren’t for Dano’s performance.
“[Dano] is weak sauce, man. He is the weak sister. [Daniel Day Lewis] is eating him [alive]. Austin Butler would have been wonderful in that role. He’s just such a weak, weak, uninteresting guy,” Tarantino slammed on the podcast.
When asked about Tarantino’s remark at a 20th anniversary screening of Little Miss Sunshine at Sundance, Dano’s co-star Toni Collette interrupted to defend him before he could answer.
“Are we really going there?” Collette slammed. “F*** that guy! He must’ve been high… it was just confusing. Who does that?”
More to follow...
