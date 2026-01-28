Paul Dano breaks silence on Quentin Tarantino’s ‘weak sauce’ criticism of his acting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paul Dano has broken his silence after director Quentin Tarantino dissed his acting skills.

The actor, 41, saw a flood of support and praise from fellow actors in recent weeks after Tarantino labeled him the “weakest actor in SAG.” However, the Ruby Sparks actor has not spoken out about the filmmaker’s insult until now.

“That was really nice,” Dano told Variety in an interview published Wednesday. “I was also incredibly grateful that the world spoke up for me so I didn’t have to.”

The Pulp Fiction director sparked backlash when he appeared on Brett Easton Ellis’ podcast to discuss his ranking of the best movies made in the 21st century. Tarantino picked 2007 film There Will Be Blood as his fifth best movie of the century and said it would have been higher on the list if it weren’t for Dano’s performance.

“[Dano] is weak sauce, man. He is the weak sister. [Daniel Day Lewis] is eating him [alive]. Austin Butler would have been wonderful in that role. He’s just such a weak, weak, uninteresting guy,” Tarantino slammed on the podcast.

Paul Dano has broken his silence months after Quentin Tarantino labeled him a bad actor ( AFP via Getty Images )

When asked about Tarantino’s remark at a 20th anniversary screening of Little Miss Sunshine at Sundance, Dano’s co-star Toni Collette interrupted to defend him before he could answer.

“Are we really going there?” Collette slammed. “F*** that guy! He must’ve been high… it was just confusing. Who does that?”

More to follow...