Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Paul Dano breaks silence on Quentin Tarantino’s ‘weak sauce’ criticism of his acting

Dano’s co-star Toni Colette exclaimed that Tarantino ‘must have been high’

Quentin Tarantino Calls Paul Dano The “Weakest” Male SAG Actor

Paul Dano has broken his silence after director Quentin Tarantino dissed his acting skills.

The actor, 41, saw a flood of support and praise from fellow actors in recent weeks after Tarantino labeled him the “weakest actor in SAG.” However, the Ruby Sparks actor has not spoken out about the filmmaker’s insult until now.

“That was really nice,” Dano told Variety in an interview published Wednesday. “I was also incredibly grateful that the world spoke up for me so I didn’t have to.”

The Pulp Fiction director sparked backlash when he appeared on Brett Easton Ellis’ podcast to discuss his ranking of the best movies made in the 21st century. Tarantino picked 2007 film There Will Be Blood as his fifth best movie of the century and said it would have been higher on the list if it weren’t for Dano’s performance.

“[Dano] is weak sauce, man. He is the weak sister. [Daniel Day Lewis] is eating him [alive]. Austin Butler would have been wonderful in that role. He’s just such a weak, weak, uninteresting guy,” Tarantino slammed on the podcast.

Paul Dano has broken his silence months after Quentin Tarantino labeled him a bad actor
Paul Dano has broken his silence months after Quentin Tarantino labeled him a bad actor (AFP via Getty Images)

When asked about Tarantino’s remark at a 20th anniversary screening of Little Miss Sunshine at Sundance, Dano’s co-star Toni Collette interrupted to defend him before he could answer.

“Are we really going there?” Collette slammed. “F*** that guy! He must’ve been high… it was just confusing. Who does that?”

More to follow...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in