Reese Witherspoon says career success linked to having had ‘so much anxiety’

Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon has candidly attributed her decades of success in Hollywood to a surprising source: anxiety.

The 49-year-old star, who is set to receive a cultural icon award this week, admitted she was "rewarded" for her perfectionism but is now learning to embrace a more relaxed approach to life and work.

"I was probably successful because I had so much anxiety – they go hand in hand," the Legally Blonde actress told Harper’s Bazaar UK.

She elaborated on the intense scrutiny she placed on herself, explaining: "I had pressured myself to extreme levels to show up at work in a perfect way. We all know – perfect is not attainable. It’s not sustainable."

Witherspoon acknowledged that this drive propelled her far: "I stressed myself out in service of my job, and it got me really, really far. I’m rewarded for my anxiety and perfectionism, but I’m getting older and am starting to relax into the idea that I’m enough."

Witherspoon, who was born in March 1976 in Louisiana, also recalled the early days of her career and the cultural differences she encountered.

open image in gallery Reese Witherspoon says she had pressured herself to ‘extreme levels’ ( Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) )

"Those at the beginning of my career were incredibly encouraging, but also gave me a lot of real-world advice about how to behave, how to carry myself, what not to do: not to move to Los Angeles," she said.

"They said, ‘stay in Nashville, be a child for as long as you possibly can’. I was really friendly and bubbly and smiley. People thought I was faking it." She felt an outsider in the industry: "The perception of being from the South was that I didn’t belong to the coastal-elite communities. I wasn’t part of the art world, or the cool-kid club. It was a culture clash. I didn’t understand the sharp elbows and competitive nature of what I did."

Known for iconic roles in films such as Cruel Intentions (1999), American Psycho (2000), and her Academy Award-winning performance in Walk The Line (2005), Witherspoon has also made a significant impact as a producer.

She produced the thriller Gone Girl (2014) and the adventure drama Wild (2014), which earned her another Oscar nomination. Her media company, Hello Sunshine, is currently developing a Legally Blonde prequel series.

Co-founded in 2016, Hello Sunshine aims "to shine a light on where women are now and help them chart a new path forward".

Witherspoon affirmed her commitment to this mission, stating: "I advocate for storytelling that is inclusive and more reflective of the entire female experience, because it’s been shrouded for hundreds of years."

open image in gallery Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods in ‘Legally Blonde' ( MGM )

The company’s productions include the Apple TV drama The Morning Show, which stars Witherspoon alongside Jennifer Aniston and has garnered three Emmy Awards.

As she approaches her 50th birthday next year, Witherspoon expressed a positive outlook on ageing. "I like getting older. I think it’s great to be wiser and understand your place in a business," she shared. "I’ve worked really hard to get to that place… I feel like I’m living my purpose, for sure. I love my job. I love my fans. I’m the captain of my own destiny."

Witherspoon is set to be honoured with the cultural icon award at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards on Thursday at Claridge’s.

The full interview will be available in the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, on sale from November 7.