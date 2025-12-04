Quentin Tarantino raises eyebrows after saying Paul Dano ruined There Will Be Blood

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Quentin Tarantino has raised eyebrows with the claim that one performance constituted a “giant flaw” in the 2007 film There Will Be Blood.

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, There Will Be Blood focuses on depraved oil baron Daniel Plainview (Daniel Day-Lewis) and his fraught relationship with preacher Eli Sunday (Paul Dano). The film is widely cited among the best of the century.

During an appearance on The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast, Tarantino, 62, offered unsparing criticism of Dano’s performance.

The Reservoir Dogs filmmaker said that the movie would “stand a good chance at being [his] number one or number two” film of the 21st century, “if it didn’t have a big, giant flaw in it”.

“The flaw is Paul Dano,” he continued. “Obviously, it’s supposed to be a two-hander, but it’s also drastically obvious that it’s not a two-hander. [Dano] is weak sauce, man. He is the weak sister.”

He suggested that he would have preferred for Elvis star Austin Butler (just 16 at the time of There Will Be Blood) to take the role instead.

“[Dano] is just such a weak, weak, uninteresting guy,” he continued. “The weakest f***ing actor in SAG. [The Screen Actors Guild].”

open image in gallery Give me the blood, Eli: Day-Lewis and Dano in 'There Will Be Blood' ( Miramax )

Dano is an American actor who has drawn consistent acclaim throughout his career for performances in films such as Little Miss Sunshine (2006), Meek’s Cutoff (2010) and The Fabelmans (2022).

Fans have stepped in to defend him from Tarantino’s criticisms, with many praising his performance inThere Will Be Blood – a dual role in which he also played Eli’s twin brother, Paul – as a standout.

“Tarantino's statement on Paul Dano is wrong on so many levels,” one person wrote on X/Twitter. “He holds himself strong opposite a legend like DDL (dare I say better that Leo [DiCaprio] in Gangs of New York even) he crafts rich character but also two different characters. It's one of the great performances. It really is.”

open image in gallery Tarantino pictured in September 2025 ( Getty Images )

“Quentin Tarantino could not be more wrong about Paul Dano if he tried,” wrote another. “I’m not here to ‘cancel’ Tarantino just because I think his opinion is incredibly stupid. Like all of us, QT is entitled to his opinion. But his movie takes have been horrible lately. Like embarrassingly bad.”

Someone else commented: “Paul was literally 22 YEARS OLD playing identical twins and he somehow manages to act on the same playing field as DANIEL DAY-LEWIS. he delivers one of the best performances i’ve ever seen. what a joke lol.”

There Will Be Blood is currently available to stream in the UK on Paramount+.