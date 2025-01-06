Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser wasn’t afraid to push the envelope with her jokes – with one particularly NSFW gag aimed at Nicole Kidman.

Recognising the best in film and television, the 82nd Golden Globes took place at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday night (5 January).

This year’s ceremony was hosted by first-time presenter and comedian Glaser, who seemed to win over the A-list crowd with her “restrained roast”.

Glaser, 40, made a couple of risky quips during her monologue, including one controversial joke about the rapper P Diddy who was arrested on sex trafficking and racketeering charges last year. He has denied any wrongdoing.

While Glaser’s joke about Diddy did not appear to go down well, another about Kidman’s latest film drew laughter from the crowd including the Big Little Lies star herself.

Kidman attended the awards show alongside her husband, the country music artist Keith Urban. She was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for her role in the erotic thriller Babygirl.

In the steamy film, Romy plays the high-powered CEO of a tech company who begins an affair with a much younger intern played by Harris Dickinson. The movie has made headlines for its notable sex scenes.

Speaking to the audience, Glaser said: “Nicole Kidman is here, oh my gosh. Nominated for Baby Girl. Oh my gosh, I loved that movie. I gave it two fingers up.”

open image in gallery ( CBS )

The camera panned to Kidman who was in stitches over the joke. Sitting behind the actor was Sarah Paulson who looked visibly shocked by the quip.

Glaser also gave a shout-out to Urban, saying: “Thank you to Keith Urban for playing the guitar so much that she wants to leave and make 18 movies a year. Keep strumming you kooky koala.”

Glaser was not the only one to push boundaries. Seth Rogen also seemed to draw attention for one of his jokes about Ryan Gosling, with the quip apparently censored from the live broadcast.

open image in gallery Nikki Glaser presents the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards ( CBS )

Kidman lost out to the Brazilian actor Fernanda Torres who won the award in a surprise victory for her film I’m Still Here.

Torres triumphed in a competitive category that also included Kidman, Pamela Anderson, Angelina Jolie, Tilda Swinton, and Kate Winslet.

In an emotional acceptance speech, Torres dedicated the award to her famous mother who had been nominated for the same prize 25 years earlier – with viewers left wondering who her mother is.

Other big winners of the night included Adrian Brody’s low-budget immigration movie The Brutalist and Disney Plus’s historical epic Shōgun.

Meanwhile, Zoe Saldaña took home the acting prize for Best Musical/Comedy for her lead role in Netflix’s Emilia Perez, with her co-star Selena Gomez – who was nominated for the same prize – being praised for her reaction to losing the award to Saldaña.

