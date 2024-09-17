✕ Close Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs LA home sealed off by police after singer’s arrest

Sean “Diddy” Combs, the rapper and music mogul, was charged with racketeering, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution after a federal grand jury in New York chose to bring the indictment against Combs on Monday evening.

In an indictment unsealed on Tuesday morning, federal prosecutors allege Combs and his associates, referred to as the “Combs Enterprise”, of threatening, abusing and coercing women and others around him “to fulfill his sexual desires”.

That allegedly includes forcing victims into engaging in recorded sexual activity.

Combs was arrested at a Manhattan hotel on Monday evening. Approximately six months after federal agents raided two of the musician’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami as part of the investigation.

That is in addition to a series of civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct and sexual abuse, over the last year.

Marc Agnifilio, a lawyer for Combs, called his client “an innocent man with nothing to hide.” He said the musician has been cooperating with federal authorities and voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of the arrest.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Agnifilo said in a statement.