Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrest live updates: Music mogul accused of sex trafficking in latest federal indictment
Music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has faced a series of lawsuits accusing him of sexual abuse over the last year
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Sean “Diddy” Combs, the rapper and music mogul, was charged with racketeering, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution after a federal grand jury in New York chose to bring the indictment against Combs on Monday evening.
In an indictment unsealed on Tuesday morning, federal prosecutors allege Combs and his associates, referred to as the “Combs Enterprise”, of threatening, abusing and coercing women and others around him “to fulfill his sexual desires”.
That allegedly includes forcing victims into engaging in recorded sexual activity.
Combs was arrested at a Manhattan hotel on Monday evening. Approximately six months after federal agents raided two of the musician’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami as part of the investigation.
That is in addition to a series of civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct and sexual abuse, over the last year.
Marc Agnifilio, a lawyer for Combs, called his client “an innocent man with nothing to hide.” He said the musician has been cooperating with federal authorities and voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of the arrest.
“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Agnifilo said in a statement.
Indictment alleges Combs forced victims into ‘Freak Offs'
The indictment unveiled against Sean “Diddy” Combs contains graphic accusations of sexual, physical and emotional abuse spanning more than a decade.
Federal prosecutors allege Combs and those in his inner circle “wielded the power and prestige” of Combs to intimidate and lure female victims into Combs’ orbit under the pretense of a romantic relationship.
Combs allegedly then forced victims to engage in sex acts with male commercial sex workers which were often recorded and later used for Combs’ pleasure – something he allegedly referred to as “Freak Offs”.
The indictment alleges Combs subjected victims to physical, emotional and verbal abuse to cause them to engage in “Freak Offs” and maintained control over them with promises of career opportunities or threats of withholding financial support.
Sean ‘Diddy Combs’ charged with racketeering and sex trafficking
Sean “Diddy” Combs, the rapper and music mogul, was charged with racketeering and sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion by a federal grand jury on Monday evening in New York.
Federal prosecutors are accusing Combs of using “employees, resources, and influence of the multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled” to attempt to engage in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.
He is expected to appear in federal court this morning.
Lawyer for Combs appears in Manhattan federal court
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrested on Monday evening
Music mogul and rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested on Monday evening at a Manhattan hotel after a grand jury indicted him.
Federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations carried out the arrest. Combs was aware of the impending arrest and “voluntarily relocated” to New York last week in anticipation, his attorney Marc Agnifilo told The Independent.
“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Agnifilo said. He called Combs “an innocent man with nothing to hide.”
The nature of the charges was not immediately clear.
Combs will appear in court any moment
Sean “Diddy” Combs, formerly known as “P. Diddy” and “Love”, is expected to appear in federal court in downtown Manhattan any moment following his Monday evening arrest.
The charges against Combs are unknown at this time but the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York said they would move to unseal the indictment this morning.
Combs’ lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, arrived at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan federal building around 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The rapper will likely be closing following his attorney
Catch up from March: Combs’ homes raided by US law enforcement
Music mogul and rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs has been under federal investigation for at least six months.
Back in March, federal agents raided Combs’ homes in Miami and Los Angeles. Here’s what we knew then
Read the report from Mike Bedigan and Katie Hawkinson:
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ homes have been raided by US law enforcement. Here’s what we know
The rapper and music mogul has faced a string of varying accusations over the past six months. Mike Bedigan and Katie Hawkinson report
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog coverage of Sean “Diddy” Combs first appearance and indictment unsealing following his arrest on Monday evening.