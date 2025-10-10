Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix has quietly added a feature that will help users prioritise what to watch, saving them hours of scrolling.

Every month, the streaming service removes a large section of titles and, depending where you are in the world, without warning.

While in the US, the streaming service provides a list detailing which films and TV shows will be taken down ahead of time, this has not happened in several other territories, including the UK, where you would only discover a title was leaving if you happened to select it.

This meant that, as well as the addition of a staggering amount of projects each month, a number of titles suddenly vanish from your watchlist without you realising – until now.

Among its many categories of genres, Netflix has created a page titled “Last Chance to Watch”, which shows all of the forthcoming removals. What’s on Netflix notes that you can also access this page using the code 82120713.

To work out when exactly something is leaving, you’ll have to click on the specific title.

This is just one of thousands of codes that help shine a light on the films and TV shows tucked away deep into Netflix’s library.

The titles that you can readily see are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list – however, if you’d like to stream something from a genre that isn’t available on the main page, you won’t be able to easily find what you’re looking for.

These codes make searching through the platform much easier for you – and they correlate with some specific genres, ranging from “Romantic Foreign Movies” to “B-Horror Movies”.

It is worth noting that this only works on the website, and is available in a limited capacity on phones, NOW boxes or the Amazon Firestick.

New category reveals what movies and TV shows are leaving Netflix ( Netflix )

The Independent compiles a full list of every single movie and TV series being taken down each month.

October 2025 will see the removal of several titles, including Copycat, the 1990s thriller that took the streaming service by storm earlier this year, the Saw films and the psychological drama Don’t Worry Darling.

Netflix Original titles are no longer safe from these removals, either.

Find a full list of everything being removed this month here, and added here.