Netflix adds secret feature that will help you work out what to watch
Netflix has quietly added a feature that will help users prioritise what to watch, saving them hours of scrolling.
Every month, the streaming service removes a large section of titles and, depending where you are in the world, without warning.
While in the US, the streaming service provides a list detailing which films and TV shows will be taken down ahead of time, this has not happened in several other territories, including the UK, where you would only discover a title was leaving if you happened to select it.
This meant that, as well as the addition of a staggering amount of projects each month, a number of titles suddenly vanish from your watchlist without you realising – until now.
Among its many categories of genres, Netflix has created a page titled “Last Chance to Watch”, which shows all of the forthcoming removals. What’s on Netflix notes that you can also access this page using the code 82120713.
To work out when exactly something is leaving, you’ll have to click on the specific title.
This is just one of thousands of codes that help shine a light on the films and TV shows tucked away deep into Netflix’s library.
The titles that you can readily see are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list – however, if you’d like to stream something from a genre that isn’t available on the main page, you won’t be able to easily find what you’re looking for.
These codes make searching through the platform much easier for you – and they correlate with some specific genres, ranging from “Romantic Foreign Movies” to “B-Horror Movies”.
It is worth noting that this only works on the website, and is available in a limited capacity on phones, NOW boxes or the Amazon Firestick.
The Independent compiles a full list of every single movie and TV series being taken down each month.
October 2025 will see the removal of several titles, including Copycat, the 1990s thriller that took the streaming service by storm earlier this year, the Saw films and the psychological drama Don’t Worry Darling.
Netflix Original titles are no longer safe from these removals, either.
Find a full list of everything being removed this month here, and added here.
