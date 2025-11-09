National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation cast reunites for family picture
Chevy Chase appears in the picture with his on-screen wife, daughter, and cousin-in-law
Christmas movie enthusiasts got a nostalgic surprise after the iconic cast of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” reunited for a family photo.
Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, Juliette Lewis, and Randy Quaid snapped a picture this weekend at Rhode Island Comic Con, 36 years after the four actors played the beloved Griswold family in the holiday film.
“Merry Christmas from the Griswolds! Love my movie family,” Lewis, 52, wrote on Instagram.
Fans of the cult classic, the third installment in National Lampoon magazine's Vacation movie series, shared excited reactions to see the group back together again, in comments of the post.
“The reunion we were all waiting for!” one fan wrote. Another added: “Y'all look great! The best Christmas movie. Period.”
Some famous fans of the movie also shared their reactions to the post, with “Schitt’s Creek” star Dan Levy commenting a heart eyes emoji.
“Merry early Christmas from one Audrey to another,” wrote Marisol Nichols, who played Audrey, Lewis’ character, in “National Lampoon’s Vegas Vacation.” Rose McGowan added that “heaven exists.”
The 1989 slapstick classic starred Chase as patriarch Clark Griswold, D’Angelo as his exasperated wife Ellen, and Lewis as their daughter Audrey. Quaid played legendary Cousin Eddie, who parks his trailer in the Griswolds’ driveway and causes chaos.
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” was an immediate box office hit, grossing over $73 million. In addition to inspiring Christmas decorations, TV ads, and festive light displays over the years, the film was so popular that in 2003, NBC aired a spin-off, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation 2,” with Quaid reprising his role as Cousin Eddie.
At Comic Con Rhode Island this weekend, the cast members gave fans the opportunity to take pictures. Chase was also attending the annual event with his cast mates from the 1995 film “Fletch.” Other celebrities who made appearances included Rainn Wilson, Bryce Dallas Howard, Geena Davis, Denise Richards, Marisa Tomei and Molly Ringwald. Other iconic movies were represented with cast members from 1980s classic “Pretty in Pink,” and Avengers movie “Guardians of the Galaxy.”
This weekend’s unexpected cast reunion came days after Diane Ladd, who played Clark’s mother Norah Griswold in the movie, died at 89. Laura Dern, Ladd’s daughter, announced her death on November 3.
“My amazing hero and my profound gift of a mother, Diane Ladd, passed with me beside her this morning, at her home in Ojai, Ca,” Dern said, in a statement shared with The Independent.
“She was the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artist and empathetic spirit that only dreams could have seemingly created. We were blessed to have her. She is flying with her angels now.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments