Diane Ladd, Oscar-nominated actor and Laura Dern’s mother, dies aged 89
Ladd was Oscar-nominated for her performances in Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, Wild at Heart and Rambling Rose
Diane Ladd, the Oscar-nominated actor whose daughter is acclaimed fellow actor Laura Dern, has died. She was 89.
She was nominated for an Academy Award three times, for her performances in Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore (1974), Wild at Heart (1990), and Rambling Rose (1991).
In a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, Dern said: “My amazing hero and my profound gift of a mother, Diane Ladd, passed with me beside her this morning, at her home in Ojai, Ca.
“She was the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artist and empathetic spirit that only dreams could have seemingly created. We were blessed to have her. She is flying with her angels now.”
