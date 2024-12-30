Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Director Jason Reitman has shared Chevy Chase’s brutal verdict on his new Saturday Night Live film.

Juno and Up in the Air filmmaker Reitman’s latest release is Saturday Night, which depicts the 90 minutes leading up to the broadcast of the first ever SNL episode in 1975.

The controversial Chase, who was a cast member on the series at the time, was invited to a screening of the film, following which the controversial star issued his candid view to Reitman.

Reitman told David Spade and Dana Carvey on their Fly on the Wall podcast: “So, Chevy comes in to watch the movie, and he is there with [wife] Jayni and they watch the film, and he’s in the group, and he comes up to me after and he pats me on the shoulder and goes, ‘Well, you should be embarrassed.’”

Spade called it “an exact Chevy thing” to say, adding: “You couldn’t even write it better.”

Carvey described the comment as Chase’s idea of humour, stating: “He knows that’s funny. Like, that’s the roughest thing you could say to a director in the moment, or right up there.”

Reitman acknowledged Chase’s history of rubbing people up the wrong way, stating: “I’m trying to balance it, because, in my head, I know, ‘Alright, I’m getting my own Chevy Chase moment that’s 1,000 per cent only for me right now.’ And from a comedy point-of-view that’s really pure, and that’s kind of cool.

“But also, I just spent like two years of my life recreating this moment and trying to capture Chevy perfectly, and also even in the ego, find the humanity and give him a moment to be loved – no, none of that s*** played. He’s not talking about that stuff.”

Chevy Chase appears as a character in new film ‘Saturday Night’ ( Getty Images )

Earlier this month, Home Alone director Chris Columbus recalled “the most surreal, bizarre” encounter with Chase that left him unable to work with the actor.

The filmmaker, who also directed the first two Harry Potter films, almost added 1989 film National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation to his list of credits – but stepped away after two awkward meetings with the star.

He told Vanity Fair: “I was signed on… and then I met Chevy Chase. Even given my situation at the time, where I desperately needed to make a film, I realised I couldn’t work with the guy.

Columbus added: “I was one of the many who couldn’t work with him. And I called John and I said, ‘This is really hard for me, but I can’t do this movie with Chevy Chase.’”