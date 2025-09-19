Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Miriam Margolyes says that she’s only just forgiven Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger for apparently breaking wind in her face while making a film together in the 1990s.

The two both starred in the 1999 horror movie, End of Days in which a New York detective (Schwarzenegger) must protect a young woman who is chosen to conceive the Antichrist with Satan.

Back in 2022, Margolyes claimed that while they were both on set, the action star had deliberately passed wind “loudly, purposefully, and malevolently” in her face.

“Well, men can be unbelievably silly,” the 84-year-old told The i Paper of the alleged encounter, but admitted that she had since had a change of heart about The Terminator actor.

“I forgave Arnie only last week, because I heard him speaking out against Trump. I thought, ‘Well, good for you. You’ve come to your senses!’”

Margolyes first spoke about the incident in 2022 on podcast I’ve Got News For You.

“Schwarzenegger, didn’t care for him. He’s a bit too full of himself,” she said. “He was actually quite rude. He farted in my face. Now, I fart, of course I do, but I don’t fart in people’s faces. He did it deliberately, right in my face.”

Elaborating upon how the incident came about, Margolyes explained: “I was playing Satan’s sister and [his character] was killing me, so he had me in a position where I couldn’t escape, lying on the floor. And he just farted. It wasn’t on film, it was in one of the pauses, but I haven’t forgiven him for it.”

Margolyes’s thoughts on Schwarzenegger come after his continued criticism of US president Trump, who he has clashed with on numerous times.

Schwarzenegger, a Republican, backed Kamala Harris for the presidency in the 2024 election, saying he “will always be an American before I am a Republican” as his reason for supporting the Democratic nominee.

The 78-year-old was praised earlier this week for his comments on the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The former politician told students at the University of Southern California he was very upset that someone’s life was taken because they have a different opinion.

“We’re getting hit from so many different angles and we have to be very careful that we don’t get any closer to the cliff because when you fall down that cliff, there is no democracy,” he said.

He called upon students with differing political beliefs to unite and start communicating to show the world how “people power” can make a difference.

“Imagine you get together and start having communications together, you will be an example to the rest of the nation, for all universities – how you get together, how you do not see the other side as the enemy or to fight fire with fire or to declare war on each other,” he said.

Schwarzenegger added: “People power is the ultimate power – that’s what democracy is all about. Not politician power – it’s people power.”