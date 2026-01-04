Michael B Jordan reveals which props he took from Sinners set

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michael B. Jordan has admitted that he took more than just memories away from the set of Ryan Coogler’s horror film Sinners.

The actor, 38, revealed that he also snagged props from the set to remember his characters, twin brothers Elijah "Smoke" and Elias "Stack" Moore. He is now the owner of his characters’ lighter, grills, hats, dice, and cigarettes, Jordan told the Desert Sun at the Palm Springs International Film Awards Saturday.

The accessories in Sinners were just a few of the colorful details that painted the 1932 setting of the vampire-ridden thriller, which saw Jordan’s characters returning to their Mississippi hometown to start a juke joint after getting in trouble with the Chicago mob. The box office hit also starred Miles Caton, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, and Delroy Lindo.

Jordan said that he was initially hesitant about taking on the dual role when Coogler approached him for the movie, telling CBS News in an interview published Sunday: “I'm a do what?' I think it was a little bit of anxiety, I think. A little bit nerves. But then, equal amount of excitement.”

He went on to receive the Icon Award at Saturday’s ceremony for his performance in the movie, which has also landed him nominations at the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes.

open image in gallery Michael B Jordan won the Icon Award at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Awards ( Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Awards )

open image in gallery Actor Michael B Jordan played twin characters Smoke and Stack in 2025 hit film 'Sinners' ( Warner Bros )

The actor told the Desert Sun: “The headspace for me is one day at a time, one step at a time, one event at a time.” He went on to tease his upcoming project as a director and actor, The Thomas Crown Affair, saying, “I’m in the middle of editing as well, so I’m kind of dipping between the two, which is a nice break a little bit from all the noise, kind of keeps it about the work. It’s double duty, but it feels good to start something off on the right foot.”

Jordan is known for his collaborations with Coogler, including on movies like the Creed series, Black Panther, and Fruitvale Station. Last year, he told New York Magazine that he was unsure of his career before he started working with the filmmaker.

“Am I a TV actor? Where am I going? And I was like, Man, I just want an independent film. I can show what I can do, and I just need to know if I could carry a film or not, if I could be a lead,” he told the outlet at the time.