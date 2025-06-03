Michael B Jordan reveals key career advice Denzel Washington gave him

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michael B Jordan revealed that he still followed a piece of advice that Denzel Washington gave him about staying private.

The actor told New York magazine the reason he shared as little as possible of himself on social media or to the press was that it “creates a demand”.

He said that Washington, whom he regards as an inspiration, had given him career advice to prevent overexposure. “Why would they pay to see you on a weekend if they see you all week for free?” he recalled the veteran actor telling him.

They starred together in A Journal for Jordan, which Washington directed, in 2021.

Jordan is coming fresh off the success of Sinners in which he plays twin brothers Smoke and Stack who return to their Mississippi hometown to start over, only to learn that a great evil is waiting for them.

The actor said he was “really, really, really unsure of what my career was going to be” before he met Sinners director Ryan Coogler, with whom he would collaborate on multiple projects. “Am I a TV actor? Where am I going? And I was like, Man, I just want an independent film. I can show what I can do, and I just need to know if I could carry a film or not, if I could be a lead.”

open image in gallery Michael Jordan plays twin brothers Smoke and Stack in Sinners ( Warner Bros )

Jordan went on to work with Coogler on his directorial debut in 2013’s Fruitvale Station, followed by Creed in 2015, Black Panther in 2018, and, most recently, Sinners in 2025.

“He told me he thought I was a movie star,” Jordan said, describing his first meeting with the filmmaker. “He thought I was a great actor, and he wanted to show the rest of the world that, and he wanted to make the movie with me.”

The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey praised Jordan’s “movie-star charisma” in a four-star review of Sinners. “Coogler intertwines song and the supernatural, linking West African traditions with the legendary claim that bluesman Robert Johnson acquired his talents when he sold his soul to the devil at the crossroads,” she said.

“These ideas climax in a spectacular sequence in which Sinners briefly escapes its reality to draw a visual line between the past and present of Black music. Its opening monologue speaks of music’s ability to ‘pierce the veil between life and death’. Sinners, in all its beauty and horror, proves the same can be true of film.”

open image in gallery Michael B Jordan as Adonis Creed and Jonathan Majors as Damian Anderson ( MGM )

In February, Jordan had said he was “proud” of Jonathan Majors after his Creed III co-star was charged with assaulting his former girlfriend.

“I’m proud of his resilience and his strength through it all, and his handling of it. I’m glad he’s good,” Jordan told GQ, adding that he would work with Majors in the future.

Asked how he would convince a crew member to work with Majors, he said: “To be brutally honest, I haven’t even thought about it yet, man. The energy to thoughtfully break that down – yeah, I can’t give that right now.”