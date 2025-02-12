Michael B Jordan says he’s ‘proud’ of Jonathan Majors and would work with him again

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michael B Jordan has said that he is “proud” of Jonathan Majors and that he would work with the actor again despite being charged with assaulting his former girlfriend.

In April 2024 Majors, 35, was sentenced to a year in an in-person batterer intervention program in Los Angeles, California, after being convicted of one count of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. He was also mandated to continue with therapy and pay a $250 surcharge.

Jabbari later dropped the assault and defamation lawsuit against the actor with both parties filing a joint notice in November to the court, stating that “all claims against Defendant in the above-captioned action are hereby dismissed with prejudice”.

Jordan and Majors both worked together on Creed III in 2023 and presented an award together at the 2023 Oscars. Speaking to GQ, Jordan, 38, has given his full support to his former co-star.

Jordan told the magazine: “He’s doing great, just got engaged. I’m proud of his resilience and his strength through it all, and his handling of it. I’m glad he’s good. That’s my boy...”

“Yes. Yes”, added Jordan after being asked if he would work with the Majors in the future.

open image in gallery Michael B Jordan and Jonathan Majors at the 2023 Oscars ( ABC )

The charges against Majors saw him dropped by Marvel, as well as numerous other projects and brands.

Majors debuted his role as Kang, who was supposed to be the next major threat in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania having previously had a small role as an adjacent character in the Disney+ series Loki.

This caused Marvel to rename 2026’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to Avengers: Doomsday, with Robert Downey Jr making a divisive return to the MCU as Doctor Doom.

Earlier this year, the trailer for Major’s much-delayed sports drama, Magazine Dreams debuted its first trailer.

Directed by Elijah Bynum, the film stars Majors as Killian Maddox, an aspiring bodybuilder who abuses steroids in his quest for recognition.

open image in gallery Jonathan Majors in ‘Magazine Dreams’ ( Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures )

In the movie’s first teaser, Killian is shown going to great lengths to achieve his dream of being named Mr. Olympia, the international bodybuilding champion.

In preparation for the role of Maddox, Majors reportedly ate 6,100 calories a day for four months and trained for six hours a day to obtain and maintain the extreme muscular physique required.

The film’s new distributor Briarcliff Entertainment also released the controversial Donald Trump biopic The Apprentice.