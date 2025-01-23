Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Megyn Kelly has spoken out in support of Justin Baldoni amid his legal drama with his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively, arguing that Lively’s sexual harassment accusations are “absurd.”

During the Wednesday (January 22) episode of her Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM, the host, 54, addressed the lawsuits traded between the two actors.

“You may remember that one of the key allegations in [Lively’s] complaint against Justin Baldoni was as follows,” Kelly noted, going on to read a portion of the filing that described the filming of a slow dance scene for the 2024 Colleen Hoover adaptation.

“Mr. Baldoni was caressing Ms. Lively with his mouth in a way that had nothing to do with their roles,” the former Fox News anchor recited. “When Ms. Lively later objected to this behavior, Mr. Baldoni’s response was, ‘I’m not even attracted to you.’”

“Well guess what. TMZ has gotten its hands on that video, and you can hear Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni interacting as themselves, knowing that this is all on video and that this is going to be used to create this dance scene. And no such moment is shown,” Kelly said, scoffing. “Just watch it; watch it.”

She went on to show a portion of the seven-minute-long video, which sees the two conversing before Baldoni nuzzles his nose into Lively’s neck and comments that she “smells good.”

open image in gallery Megyn Kelly sides with Justin Baldoni amid Blake Lively lawsuit ( Getty Images )

“That’s her big harassment moment,” Kelly added, claiming that they both appeared “completely flirtatious” with one another.

Lively swiftly shared her own statement in response to the unedited footage released by Baldoni’s production company Wayfarer and his lawyer Bryan Freedman, calling it “damning” evidence supporting her allegations.

“Justin Baldoni and his lawyer may hope that this latest stunt will get ahead of the damaging evidence against him, but the video itself is damning,” Lively’s legal team told MailOnline, who obtained the video.

According to Lively’s legal team, “every frame of the released footage corroborates, to the letter”, what the actor “described” in her original complaint.

“Time and time again, she accuses him of doing something, which, then when you hear the full context, is an absolute nothing burger,” Kelly continued on her podcast, citing Lively’s accusation that Baldoni came into her trailer while she was breastfeeding.

“Well, then he produced the text messages showing her saying, ‘I’m breastfeeding, c’mon over!” Kelly said.

In screenshots of text messages previously released by Baldoni’s legal team, Lively appeared to invite Baldoni to her trailer while she was “pumping” to “work out our lines.”

Turning her focus back to the behind-the-scenes clip, Kelly said: “She wants us to believe this is actional harassment — what we just witnessed there. You tell me whether that’s what that looks like to you.”

open image in gallery Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have both accused one another of trying to destroy each others reputations ( © 2024 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved. **ALL IMAGES ARE PROPERTY OF SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT INC. FOR PROMOTIONAL USE ONLY. S )

The conservative commentator further criticized Lively and her husband Ryan Reynold’s recent gag order against Freedman, claiming it was done “because they’re trying to try this case in the media.”

“The only reason this whole thing got started — before she filed the lawsuit,” she argued, “is because she clearly cooperated with the New York Times to leak the whole thing. Indeed that’s, Bryan argues, the reason she went and filed the complaint with the Human Rights Division, so that she could then leak it to The Times so she could start to rehabilitate her reputation which got smeared because she turned out to be not a very nice person in the videos released last summer.”

She continued: “Now that she’s had her shot against him, and she severely damaged him with that New York Times piece in this complaint, which she managed to get leaked, now she wants a complete gag order.

“Now he needs to be shut down to protect her. This is very unfair to poor Blake. Why should Justin be able to release snippets to the media without the full context?” she added, sarcastically. “That’s what she did.”

The Independent has contacted Lively’s representative for comment.

Calling Lively’s accusations “absurd,” Kelly concluded: “I’m just saying this person is not an honest broker. I believe her less than ever. I actually disbelieve her fully now, and they should not be gagged. I will happily participate in releasing any further leaks that they have, because the truth should be out there. What does she have to fear if she’s telling the truth?”