Timothée Chalamet’s latest Oscar-tipped movie, Marty Supreme, has already smashed several box office records, even before its official Christmas Day release.

The A24 sports drama from Uncut Gems director Josh Safdie follows Chalamet’s Marty Mauser in his pursuit to become a champion table tennis player. It also stars Gwyneth Paltrow in one of her first film roles since she stepped away to focus on her lifestyle brand, Goop.

Ahead of its wider theatrical release this Thursday, the critically acclaimed movie — which currently holds a 95 percent score on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes — enjoyed a sold-out, limited domestic debut in just six theaters across New York and Los Angeles this past weekend, and is projected to earn a three-day total of $875,000, per Deadline.

That figure averages out to $145,900 per screen, making it the highest per-screen-average of 2025. Wes Anderson’s Phoenician Scheme previously held the 2025 record with $570,000 at six theaters for a PSA of $95,000.

It also lands as A24’s highest PSA ever, overtaking Safdie’s Uncut Gems, which held the distributor’s previous record at $107,448.

open image in gallery Timothée Chalamet as the eponymous lead in ‘Marty Supreme.’ He is predicted to earn his third Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his performance ( A24 )

open image in gallery ‘Marty Supreme’ marks Gwyneth Paltrow’s major Hollywood comeback since she stepped away to focus on Goop ( A24 )

Marty Supreme now ranks at No. 15 for best per-screen-average for any movie in history. It trails behind popular blockbusters, including La La Land ($176,220), Frozen ($243,390), Toy Story 2 ($300,163), and 1994’s The Lion King ($793,376).

Chalamet’s performance has been touted by many critics as a “career-best,” with The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey declaring in a four-star review that the “powder keg of a ping-pong movie confirms Timothée Chalamet as one of our greatest talents.”

He is predicted to earn his third Oscar nomination for Best Actor at the 2026 ceremony. The 29-year-old earned his first nod in 2018 for Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name and a second in 2025 for James Mangold’s Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown.

The actor recently revealed that he spent six years preparing for his role as Marty, working with a coach to perfect his ping-pong playing skills.

“They got me to a level where I could make it look good and precise,” Chalamet told ABC News. Of his approach to filmmaking these days, he added: “I look at everything these days in terms of perspective and authorship. So that’s part of it. But the bigger, more important thing is I want the movie to succeed. I want everything to win.”

Marty Supreme releases in theaters Christmas Day in the U.S. and Boxing Day in the U.K.