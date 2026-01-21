Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Margot Robbie has opened up about her relationship with Jacob Elordi ahead of the release of their new film, an adaptation of Emily Brontë’s novel, Wuthering Heights.

The upcoming movie, set to hit theaters February 13, follows the story of the relationship between the Earnshaws and the Lintons in rural Yorkshire around 1770 and the tumultuous relationship between Catherine (Robbie) and Heathcliff (Elordi).

In a recent cast interview with Fandango, the Barbie actor opened up about what it was like to work alongside Elordi. “I'm so codependent with people I work with, and I love everyone so much, and I'm always that person who's so devastated when a job's over and I never want it to end,” she said. “I think I developed that quite quickly with Jacob, too.”

Robbie then recalled the Saltburn actor’s behavior on set, noting how he was always around whether he needed to be or not.

“I don't know if Emerald told you to do this or you did this,” she told Elordi while referencing the film’s director, Emerald Fennell. “But I remember the first couple days on set, he would just be always in the vicinity where I was, but like in a corner, watching Cathy.”

open image in gallery ‘I'm so codependent with people I work with,’ Margot Robbie recalled in a recent interview with the ‘Wuthering Heights’ cast ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Robbie recalled how Eldori was always in her ‘vicinity’ and watching her while filming ( Warner Bros )

“I didn't tell him to do that,” Fennell chimed in. “I actually had to ask him to leave.”

The Suicide Squad actor continued, explaining that she had gotten so used to Elordi being around, she began to look for him and was “unnerved” when she discovered he was not watching her.

“I felt quite lost, like a kid without their blanket or something,” she added.

Elordi agreed that he felt the same way about his co-star, calling it a “mutual obsession.”

“If you have the opportunity to share a film set with Margot Robbie, you're going to make sure you're within 5 to 10 meters at all times, watching how she drinks tea, how she eats her food ... She's just like an elite actor,” he said.

The pair’s comments come after Robbie defended Elordi’s casting as Heathcliff, a character described in Brontë’s novel as having dark hair, dark eyes, and dark skin and is believed to be from a Roma or Gypsy background.

Despite the disapproval from the fans, Robbie said in an interview with British Vogue last month that she understands the backlash and asked fans to watch the film because they’ll “be happy.”

“I get it, there’s nothing else to go off at this point until people see the movie,” she said.

Wuthering Heights is set to be released in theaters February 13.