Margot Robbie says she became ‘co-dependent’ on Wuthering Heights co-star Jacob Elordi and felt ‘lost’ without him
In the upcoming film, Robbie and Elordi will be playing Catherine and Heathcliff
Margot Robbie has opened up about her relationship with Jacob Elordi ahead of the release of their new film, an adaptation of Emily Brontë’s novel, Wuthering Heights.
The upcoming movie, set to hit theaters February 13, follows the story of the relationship between the Earnshaws and the Lintons in rural Yorkshire around 1770 and the tumultuous relationship between Catherine (Robbie) and Heathcliff (Elordi).
In a recent cast interview with Fandango, the Barbie actor opened up about what it was like to work alongside Elordi. “I'm so codependent with people I work with, and I love everyone so much, and I'm always that person who's so devastated when a job's over and I never want it to end,” she said. “I think I developed that quite quickly with Jacob, too.”
Robbie then recalled the Saltburn actor’s behavior on set, noting how he was always around whether he needed to be or not.
“I don't know if Emerald told you to do this or you did this,” she told Elordi while referencing the film’s director, Emerald Fennell. “But I remember the first couple days on set, he would just be always in the vicinity where I was, but like in a corner, watching Cathy.”
“I didn't tell him to do that,” Fennell chimed in. “I actually had to ask him to leave.”
The Suicide Squad actor continued, explaining that she had gotten so used to Elordi being around, she began to look for him and was “unnerved” when she discovered he was not watching her.
“I felt quite lost, like a kid without their blanket or something,” she added.
Elordi agreed that he felt the same way about his co-star, calling it a “mutual obsession.”
“If you have the opportunity to share a film set with Margot Robbie, you're going to make sure you're within 5 to 10 meters at all times, watching how she drinks tea, how she eats her food ... She's just like an elite actor,” he said.
The pair’s comments come after Robbie defended Elordi’s casting as Heathcliff, a character described in Brontë’s novel as having dark hair, dark eyes, and dark skin and is believed to be from a Roma or Gypsy background.
Despite the disapproval from the fans, Robbie said in an interview with British Vogue last month that she understands the backlash and asked fans to watch the film because they’ll “be happy.”
“I get it, there’s nothing else to go off at this point until people see the movie,” she said.
Wuthering Heights is set to be released in theaters February 13.
