Jacob Elordi criticizes Euphoria for not being ‘relatable’ ahead of HBO show’s return

Jacob Elordi has confessed his doubts about Euphoria’s accessibility ahead of its third season.

The Frankenstein actor, 28, questioned the response to the hit HBO show while speaking to actor Gwyneth Paltrow, 53, during the pair’s Variety & CNN Actors on Actors interview released Tuesday.

After Paltrow told him that she first watched him in Euphoria with her children, 21-year-old Apple Martin and 19-year-old Moses Martin, despite their warnings, Elordi then asked her if she found the show “alarming” to watch as a parent due to its intense subject matters.

“It seems so extreme to me when I watch the show that I don't know how it's relatable,” he said.

Paltrow agreed with his sentiment. Euphoria ruffled feathers when it first debuted in 2019 over its graphic nudity and sex scenes as well as depictions of teenaged characters dealing with adult themes like substance abuse and trauma.

However, the Marty Supreme actor told Elordi that the polarizing topics did not stop her family from connecting with the show, which stars Zendaya as a high schooler dealing with drug addiction and relapses.

“I wasn’t alarmed. My kids sort of weren’t going down those paths. But I think there were things they felt were depicted really accurately. Not the extremes, but you know the relational stuff and the social media stuff,” Paltrow said.

Elordi then told Paltrow that he just finished filming the new season of the show, which is set to be released in spring 2026 and is a “completely different thing.” When Paltrow asked if his character, Nate Jacobs, is “nicer,” the Australian actor responded: “I really do think so. Whether it works or not, I don’t know. There’s a chance that what I’ve done is not good.”

His cryptic response is the latest in a string of bizarrely vague teasers about what viewers can expect from the new installment of the show.

Elordi’s co-star, Sydney Sweeney, teased a religious theme for the upcoming episodes and said the characters “find God.”

Sam Levinson, the show’s creator, said the long-awaited season will see a five-year jump that brings viewers along as Sweeney’s character, Cassie Howard, ties the knot with Nate.

“I feel strongly this is our best season yet,” Levinson said recently. “I will say that Cassie and Nate do in fact get married. I’m confirming it. And I promise that it will be an unforgettable night.”

In addition to its main star-studded cast from the first two seasons, the new season of the show is expected to feature guest stars including Chappell Roan, Rosalía, and Trisha Paytas.