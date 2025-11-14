Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix’s smash hit animated film KPop Demon Hunters has been blocked from receiving a Bafta nomination.

The movie, which is the streaming service’s most-watched film of all time, does not fit the criteria required by Bafta as its initial release was not in cinemas.

Netflix hoped to bypass the rules by releasing the film in UK cinemas after its 20 June streaming premiere, but was not successful in its bid to be recognised by the prestigious awards show.

Deadline reports that despite Netflix’s formal appeal to the awards body, the Bafta film committee rejected the streamer’s bid. Nominated films need to have at least 10 commercial screenings in the UK for at least seven days.

The outlet alleges that Bafta would have permitted a nomination for the film if it had been released theatrically the same day it premiered on Netflix.

KPop Demon Hunters will be eligible for the Oscars, however, as the film had a theatrical release ahead of its streaming debut in the US.

The Independent has contacted Bafta for comment.

open image in gallery ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ won’t be a presence at the 2026 Baftas ( Netflix )

Co-directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, the film follows popular K-pop girl group HUNTR/X, who lead a double life as demon hunters. Their fight against evil sees them come up against a rival boy band called the Saja Boys, who turn out to be demons themselves.

Viewed more than 325 million times, the action-musical surpassed crime comedy Red Notice, which had previously been the platform’s most-watched film with just under 231 million views.

KPop Demon Hunters has been setting records since its release. Back in June, it received the highest combined critic and audience score ever for an original production on Rotten Tomatoes.

Earlier this year, HUNTR/X’s songs from the film made Billboard history, with the singing trio – comprised of EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI in their roles of Rumi, Mira and Zoey – becoming the first all-female trio to top the charts since Destiny’s Child.

open image in gallery ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ is Netflix’s most successful film ( Netflix )

They are also the first all-female group associated with K-pop to top the Hot 100 with the film’s lead ballad “Golden”.

Netflix released a sing-along version of KPop Demon Hunters following the resounding success of similar cinema screenings.

The 2026 Baftas are set to take place in February 2026.