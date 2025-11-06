Netflix hit K-Pop Demon Hunters sets release date for sequel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix smash hit K-Pop Demon Hunters is set to get a sequel, but it won’t be released until 2029.

Earlier this year, the original film became the most-streamed movie in Netflix history with 236 million total views.

Bloomberg reports that Netflix has now finalized a deal for a second film with directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans and Sony Corp, which developed the initial movie.

However, due to the lengthy production time for animated features, it will not arrive on the streaming service for several years.

K-Pop Demon Hunters is an action fantasy-musical following a popular K-pop girl group, HUNTR/X, made up of Rumi (Cho), Mira (Hong) and Zoey (Yoo), who lead a double life as pop stars by day and demon hunters by night.

In August, Kang hinted that the sequel will delve into the backstories of the three female protagonists.

Mira, Rumi, Zoey in a scene from ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ ( Netflix )

In an interview, the co-director explained that the HUNTR/X members’ origin stories had to be left out of the first film.

“We were trying to do a non-origin origin story with a concept that’s brand new to people,” Kang told Entertainment Weekly. “What is it about these girls that brought them into HUNTR/X and made them demon hunters? What is each of their back story? How did they get chosen? What is that journey like?

“There was really not a space for the movie to show all that. So we really had to make these choices of what is essential to the story, and that is the information that we will show.

“We just made decisions to be like, ‘Nope, that is not essential to this story for this movie, and maybe that can be shown some other time.’”

Kang added that “we can reveal more of that backstory” in a sequel.

In an earlier interview with Variety, she said: “We’ve set up so much for potential backstory. Obviously, there’s a lot of questions that are left unanswered and areas that are not explored, and we had to do that because there’s only so much movie you could tell in 85 minutes.

“This was Rumi’s story, and we have backstories for Zoey and Mira – ones that we actually put in the movie, but it just kind of rejected it. It just wasn’t the movie for those stories.”

The first film featured a voice cast led by Teen Wolf’s Arden Cho and popular K-drama star Ahn Hyo Seop, along with May Hong and Yoo Ji Young. The supporting voice cast includes Kim Yun Jin, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Squid Game’s Lee Byung Hun.