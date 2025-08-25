Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The sing-along version of Netflix’s K‑Pop Demon Hunters will be officially released on the streaming platform on Monday, following the resounding success of the film’s theatre screenings over the weekend.

Released on 20 June on Netflix, K‑Pop Demon Hunters is co-directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans and features a voice cast led by Teen Wolf’s Arden Cho and popular K-drama star Ahn Hyo Seop, along with May Hong and Yoo Ji Young. The supporting voice cast includes Kim Yun Jin, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Squid Game’s Lee Byung Hun.

The action fantasy-musical follows a popular K-pop girl group, HUNTR/X, made up of Rumi (Cho), Mira (Hong) and Zoey (Yoo) who lead a double life as popstars by day and demon hunters by night.

Their powers stem from music that sustains the Honmoon, a mystical barrier shielding humans from soul-stealing demons. The band’s mission, which has been passed down generations, is challenged when a rival boy band led by Jinu (Ahn), the Saja Boys, turn out to be demons intent on collapsing the barrier.

Since its release, K-Pop Demon Hunters has become Netflix’s most-watched animated film and currently ranks as the platform’s fourth most-watched film of all time. Over the weekend, the sing-along version of the animated film was released in 2,180 theatres across the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

With more than 1,300 of the US and Canada screenings sold-out, it is being reported that the film made between $18-20m (£14m-£15m), according to The Wrap. Distribution executives from three rival studios, who asked to stay anonymous, told the Associated Press that K-Pop Demon Hunters likely made $16-18m (£12m-£14m) in ticket sales.

The voice and singing cast, as well as directors Kang and Appelhans delighted fans by surprising them at different screenings.

Ejae, who is the singing voice for Rumi, has said the reaction to the film and its songs have been “insane”.

“I’m speechless. This has all been insane. I’ve been crying a lot,” she said at a preview of the sing-along last week.

Earlier this month, “Golden” performed by HUNTR/X hit number one on both the US Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Official Singles Chart. This marked the first time a female group was at the top of the charts since Destiny’s Child in 2001.

Along with Ejae, the song also featured Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, who provided the singing voices for the HUNTR/X’s members.

Additionally, the Saja Boys’ song “Your Idol” also hit No 2 on the US Spotify chart in July, beating BTS’ Grammy-nominated “Dynamite”, which charted at No 3 when it was released in 2020.

The film has also set a Netflix record, earning the highest combined critic and audience score ever for an original production on Rotten Tomatoes.

KPop Demon Hunters Sing-Along will be released on Netflix on 25 August 2025.